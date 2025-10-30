The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.10.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.10.2025Aktien1 AU0000141293 Black Canyon Ltd.2 AU0000155889 G50 Corp Ltd.3 CA48555K1030 KAPA Gold Inc.4 GB00BVTDCS88 Anglesey Mining plc5 CA3821132071 Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.6 CA75865L1094 ReeXploration Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US032095BB62 Amphenol Corp.2 US032095BA89 Amphenol Corp.3 US032095AZ40 Amphenol Corp.4 US032095AY74 Amphenol Corp.5 US032095AX91 Amphenol Corp.6 US032095AW19 Amphenol Corp.7 XS3222747936 Finnland, Republik8 US404119DH91 HCA Inc.9 US404119DF36 HCA Inc.10 US404119DE60 HCA Inc.11 US404119DD87 HCA Inc.12 FR0014013UK4 RCI Banque S.A.13 US844741BL17 Southwest Airlines Co.14 US742718GP88 The Procter & Gamble Co.15 XS3222734280 Unilever Capital Corp.16 ES0213679OU3 Bankinter S.A.17 USP3579ECZ80 Dominikanische Republik18 XS3221976320 International Finance Corp.19 US844741BM99 Southwest Airlines Co.20 USP98047AE63 Volcan Compania Minera S.A.A.21 DE000DW6ALA2 DZ BANK AG22 DE000DW6AK94 DZ BANK AG23 US900123DS65 Türkei, Republik24 XS3219356568 Barclays PLC25 NO0013684993 Hofseth International AS26 XS3222608906 Instituto de Credito Oficial27 DE000SLB9161 Landesbank Saar28 XS3199049217 Landsbankinn hf.29 XS3222559265 The Procter & Gamble Co.30 XS3222558705 The Procter & Gamble Co.31 DE000A4DFW53 reconcept GmbH32 US742718GQ61 The Procter & Gamble Co33 IE000XJA2OU4 Franklin ClearBridge US Smaller Companies UCITS ETF34 IE000YPOHA39 Invesco EUR Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETF