Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA26926A1030 ReeXploration Inc. 29.10.2025 CA75865L1094 ReeXploration Inc. 30.10.2025 Tausch 1:1

CA3821131081 Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. 29.10.2025 CA3821132071 Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. 30.10.2025 Tausch 10:1





