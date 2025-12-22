Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A41H7Q | ISIN: GB00BVTDCS88 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A00
Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000320472

Issuer Name

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Energold Minerals Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.617000

9.503000

29.120000

141179021

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

19.667000

2.783400

22.450400

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000320472

92144396

2963808

19.006000

0.611000

Sub Total 8.A

95108204

19.617000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Warrant

30 November 2035

n/a

46070817

9.503000

Sub Total 8.B1

46070817

9.503000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

John F. Kearney

John F. Kearney

0.611000

0.000000

0.611000%

John F. Kearney

Energold Minerals Inc.

19.006000

9.503000

28.508000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The number of issued and outstanding shares used for the calculations herein is 484,822,255 as per the Company's website as of 12 December 2025. The warrants, if exchanged, would result in the issue of new ordinary shares. Percentages in this notification are calculated using the issuer's most recent total voting rights disclosure; exchange of the warrants would increase the total voting rights.

12. Date of Completion

19-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Canada


