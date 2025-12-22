Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0000320472
Issuer Name
ANGLESEY MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Energold Minerals Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Canada
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Dec-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Dec-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19.617000
9.503000
29.120000
141179021
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
19.667000
2.783400
22.450400
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0000320472
92144396
2963808
19.006000
0.611000
Sub Total 8.A
95108204
19.617000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Warrant
30 November 2035
n/a
46070817
9.503000
Sub Total 8.B1
46070817
9.503000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
John F. Kearney
John F. Kearney
0.611000
0.000000
0.611000%
John F. Kearney
Energold Minerals Inc.
19.006000
9.503000
28.508000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The number of issued and outstanding shares used for the calculations herein is 484,822,255 as per the Company's website as of 12 December 2025. The warrants, if exchanged, would result in the issue of new ordinary shares. Percentages in this notification are calculated using the issuer's most recent total voting rights disclosure; exchange of the warrants would increase the total voting rights.
12. Date of Completion
19-Dec-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Toronto, Canada