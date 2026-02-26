Anglesey Mining Plc - Exercising of Energold Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Exercising of Energold Warrants

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK minerals exploration and development company, announces the issue of 4,607,081 new ordinary shares in accordance with the company's news releases of the 5 and 11 December 2025. Anglesey received notification on the 25 February 2026 from Energold Minerals Inc. ("Energold") to convert its warrants (the "Warrants") to 4,607,081 new Ordinary Shares.

Energold completed a strategic investment of £350,000 in Anglesey through the purchase of exchangeable warrants priced at 7.6 pence each (price adjusted for post-dating share consolidation announced on 12 February 2026), representing a 17% premium on the 25 February 2026 closing price.

Anglesey's focus is now on development of its wholly owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold project on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales; one of the largest undeveloped polymetallic deposits in the United Kingdom.

Rob Marsden Chief Executive Officer of Anglesey Mining, commented:

"We are pleased Energold has exercised all of its warrants; this further strengthens Anglesey's shareholder register and reflects continued confidence from its largest and longstanding shareholder. Together with the recently completed debt restructuring, this transaction marks another important step in reinforcing our financial position.

With a strengthened balance sheet, Anglesey is now able tofully focus on delivering an exploration and development strategy for all our shareholders, at its 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-gold project"

John Kearney , Chairman of Energold Minerals, commented:

"I have supported Anglesey Mining plc for over 30 years, including serving as Chairman until October 2023. Copper is a strategically critical mineral, and Parys Mountain represents the only advanced mine development opportunity in the United Kingdom. Energold Minerals' continued investment, including through our exercise of 7.6p warrants, reflects our ongoing long-term support for Anglesey Mining and the Parys Mountain Project."

Application for Admission

Application will be made for the 4,607,081 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on or around 4 March 2026.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 53,089,307 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

