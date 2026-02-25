Anglesey Mining Plc - Completion of £4 million Debt Settlement Agreement

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

25 February 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Completion of £4 million Debt Settlement Agreement

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced debt restructuring transaction (the "Restructuring"), which has now successfully eliminated liabilities totalling approximately £4 million from the Company's balance sheet.

Anglesey no longer has any outstanding debt, other than approximately £100,000 secured against a residential property at Parys Mountain.

Highlights

Approximately £4 million of debt eliminated

Anglesey now wholly focused on 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-gold project

Immediate emphasis to be placed on the following initiatives: Exploration to include local and regional aerial geophysics with ground follow up Shaft dewatering as part of overall mine development Updating of current JORC-compliant mineral resources model with existing core log analysis Continuing to develop our plans for an innovative pumped storage scheme with RheEnergise



Rob Marsden, Chief Executive of Anglesey, commented: "We have turned a corner at Anglesey by eliminating the debt long overhanging our balance sheet.We are now well positioned to focus entirely on our core asset, the Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-gold project and to deliver an exploration and development strategy for our shareholders."

Energold Investment

In connection with the Restructuring, Energold completed an investment of £350,000 in Anglesey on 11 December 2025 through the purchase of exchangeable warrants priced at approximately 7.6 pence each (price adjusted for recently completed share consolidation). Anglesey agreed to convene a General Meeting in order to approve, inter alia, a resolution allowing a consolidation of the issued share capital of the Company. The meeting held on 12 February 2026 approved a consolidation whereby every ten ordinary shares was replaced by one ordinary share. The consolidation became effective on 13 February 2026. The consolidation allows Energold the right but not the obligation to exchange some or all of its warrants for ordinary shares on a one-to-one basis; should Energold elect to exercise all of its warrants, Energold would control 26.6% of the enlarged share capital of Anglesey.

Details of the Restructuring

Following negotiations between Energold and Anglesey, the parties agreed to enter into the Debt Settlement Agreement pursuant to which Anglesey agreed, as full and final settlement of the outstanding amounts owed to Energold, to (a) transfer to Energold (i) its shareholding in Angmag AB ("Angmag", the subsidiary through which Anglesey held its investment in Grängesberg Iron AB ("GIAB")) and (ii) its shareholding in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, and (b) assign to Energold all intercompany amounts owed to Anglesey by Angmag and GIAB

The transfer of Anglesey's shareholding of Angmag to Energold was subject to approval by the Swedish authorities, which has now been received. Energold terminated the Juno Investment Agreement dated 16 May 2022 following completion of these transfers and assignments.

Following completion of the above steps, Anglesey no longer has any material outstanding debt, other than approximately £0.1 million secured against a residential property at Parys Mountain.

