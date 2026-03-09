Anglesey Mining Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise approximately £680,000 and Appointment of AlbR Capital as Joint Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

Anglesey Mining plc

(" Anglesey" or the " Company")

Placing and Subscription to raise approximately £680,000

Appointment of AlbR Capital as Joint Corporate Broker

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has conditionally raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £680,000, by means of a placing (the " Placing") of 10,491,663 new ordinary shares of nominal value £0.01 (" Ordinary Shares") each in the capital of the Company (the " Placing Shares"), to certain institutional and other investors raising gross proceeds of approximately £630,000, and a direct subscription of 833,333 new Ordinary Shares (the " Subscription Shares"), to raise approximately £50,000 (the " Subscription") (together the " Fundraising"), in each case at a price of £0.06 (6 pence) per share (the " Issue Price").

Participants in the Fundraising will receive 1 warrant for every new Ordinary Share subscribed for, exercisable at £0.07 (7 pence) per share for a period of 12 months from date of grant (the " Warrants"). If exercised in full, the exercise of the Warrants would provide an additional £792,749.72 of gross proceeds to the Company.

The Subscription is being supported by the Company's largest shareholder, Energold Minerals Inc. (" Energold"), which will invest £49,999.98 at the Issue Price. Upon completion of the Fundraising, Energold will be interested in 14,951,233 ordinary shares of nominal value £0.01 each (" Ordinary Shares"), representing approximately 23.1% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The Fundraising is being undertaken by AlbR Capital Limited (" AlbR"). The Company is also pleased to announce that AlbR has been formally appointed as joint Corporate Broker, with immediate effect.

The appointment of AlbR follows the £350,000 investment by Energold and the recent restructuring of the Company's balance sheet, eliminating approximately £4 million in debt, as further described in the announcement of 5 December 2025.

Anglesey is now fully focused on advancing an exploration and development strategy for its 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project (see " Useof Proceeds" below).

Pursuant to the engagement of AlbR, 400,000 new Ordinary Shares will be issued to AlbR in respect of its annual retainer for the next 12 months (" Retainer Shares"). The Retainer Shares will be issued based on the closing mid-price on Friday, 6 March 2026 of £0.075 (7.5 pence) per Ordinary Share.

Anglesey Mining CEO, Rob Marsden, commented: "We are pleased to welcome AlbR, as we seek to expand the Company profile and broaden the Company's shareholder base. AlbR has already been assisting the Company and we look forward to working with them as we continue to advance Parys Mountain."

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds of the Fundraising are expected to be applied towards:

£250,000: initiation of dewatering the existing shaft to facilitate exploration efforts, advance the pumped energy storage project and support eventual mine development.

£50,000: analysis of existing core samples from previous drilling campaigns which have not, thus far, been incorporated into resource models.

£100,000: for ongoing exploration to include aero-geophysics and ground follow up.

£200,000: for G&A/Working Capital.

The actual use of proceeds may vary at the Company's discretion based on the results of work undertaken or other factors.

Further Details of the Fundraising and Warrants

The Company has, conditional on Admission of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares, raised £679,499.76 (before expenses) through the Placing and Subscription with institutional and other investors for a total of, in aggregate, 11,324,996 new Placing Shares and Subscription Shares at 6 pence per share. The Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will be issued on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the authorities granted to the Board at the Company's annual general meeting held in February.

Jim Williams, non-executive director of the Company, is participating in the Placing for an aggregate subscription of £9,999.96 for 166,666 Placing Shares.

The Placing Shares, Subscription and Retainer Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and therefore will rank equally for all dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid after the issue of the new Ordinary Shares.

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 20 per cent to the closing middle market price of 7.5 pence per Ordinary Share on 6 March 2026, being the latest business day prior to the announcement of the Fundraising.

Participants in the Fundraising will be issued with one Warrant for each new Ordinary Share subscribed for, resulting in the issue of 11,324,996 Warrants. The Warrants will be exercisable at a price of 7 pence for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. The Warrants will not be transferable and will not be traded on an exchange.

Related Party Transaction

Energold has agreed to subscribe, in aggregate, for 833,333 Subscription Shares at the Issue Price and will receive 833,333 Warrants, on the same terms and conditions as other participating investors. Energold is a related party for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules by virtue of being a substantial shareholder in Anglesey, and its participation in the Fundraising constitutes a related party transaction (as defined by the AIM Rules).

The Directors of Anglesey, save for Brendan Cahill (a representative of Energold), consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of Energold's participation in the Fundraising are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Admission to Trading

Application will be made for the 10,491,663 Placing Shares, 833,333 Subscription Shares and the 400,000 Retainer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (" Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 13 March 2026.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 64,814,303 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds no shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders for the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

ALBR Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Joint Broker

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.

Appendix: Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them