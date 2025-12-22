Anglesey Mining Plc - Half yearly report for the six months to 30 September 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
Chairman's Statement and Management Report
During the half year period, we were pleased to publish a conceptual study of a high-density fluid hydro-power energy storage project at the mine.
The findings of the conceptual study led to the commencement of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in the energy storage scheme and we have published the proposed operational methodology and revenue streams associated with the project in terms of both Long Duration Energy Storge (LDES) and how that might be the catalyst for the commencement of mining of the Parys Mountain VMS mineral deposits.
Our investigations show there is a positive business case for the energy project on a standalone basis, that the risks identified thus far can be reasonably overcome or mitigated. Elements of the energy storage project scope, for example: the de-watering and refitting of the Morris shaft for material and personnel hoisting, the dewatering of the workings emanating from the Morris shaft 280m below the surface, the upgrading of the power-line to site, the on-going environmental and social studies and the deployment of impact avoidance, mitigation and compensation strategies, are each synergistic with the first steps of establishing a modern underground mine on Parys Mountain.
It is an essential and clear intent of the energy project that Anglesey Mining retains all the optionality that it currently has for the construction and commissioning of an underground mine, and that the hydro energy pumped storage project should not detract from those options over the medium and long term.
In the period to the 30 th September 2025, we unfortunately had to announce the termination of our management rights and obligations over Grangesberg Iron AB (GIAB). Under a shareholders' agreement our 100% owned subsidiary, Angmag AB, and therefore Anglesey Mining, had management rights with the ability to appoint the majority of the Board of GIAB. The Agreement had an initial term of 10 years from 28 May 2014, extendable on a year-to-year basis, unless terminated on one year's notice. On 28 May 2024, Eurmag AB, which holds the remaining 50.2% of GIAB, gave notice of termination of the Agreement.
As at 31 December 2024, GIAB had loans outstanding to its senior debt holder of approximately US$9.0 million. Despite the best efforts of the Company, revised terms and conditions for the senior debt could not be arrived at such that the Board of Anglesey Mining could then explore the raising of funds to facilitate a settlement of this debt and therefore management of GIAB reverted to Eurmag AB, GIAB's 50.2% shareholder, with Anglesey retaining its 49.8% ownership interest.
Post the end of the half year period, on 5 December 2025 the Company announced that it had entered into a binding letter of intent with its largest shareholder and largest creditor Energold Minerals Inc. whereby Anglesey will eliminate approximately £4 million of debt in exchange for its interest in GIAB and holding of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, reducing total outstanding debt to approximately £100,000.
Energold has also provided immediate funding to Anglesey of £350,000 through the purchase of non-voting exchangeable warrants.
The Board believes that the restructuring of the Company's balance sheet, in addition to the investment of fresh funds by Energold, will place the Company in a materially stronger position from which to pursue its primary objective of advancing Parys Mountain.
Finally, at the beginning of December 2025, we were delighted to welcome Brendan Cahill and Jim Williams to Anglesey's board.
Financial
The group had no revenue for the period. The loss for the six months to 30 September 2025 was £334,699 (2024 comparative period £311,052) and expenditure on the mineral properties in the period was £50,955 compared to £125,479 in the same period in 2024.
Net current liabilities as at 30 September 2025 were £370,085 compared to net current liabilities of £182,582 at 31 March 2025.
Andrew King
Chairman
19 December 2025
Unaudited condensed consolidated income statement
Notes
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2025
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2024
All operations are continuing
£
£
Revenue
-
-
Expenses
(236,591)
(213,575)
Equity-settled employee benefits
-
(4,230)
Investment income
883
2,169
Finance costs
(98,957)
(95,384)
Foreign exchange movement
(34)
(32)
Loss before tax
(334,699)
(311,052)
Taxation
8
-
-
Loss for the period
7
(334,699)
(311,052)
Loss per share
Basic - pence per share
(0.1)p
(0.1)p
Diluted - pence per share
(0.1)p
(0.1)p
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Loss for the period
(334,699)
(311,052)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss:
Change in fair value of investment
14
(449,562)
388,683
Foreign currency translation reserve
13,912
17,654
Total comprehensive (loss) for the period
(770,349)
95,285
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Notes
Unaudited 30 September 2025
31 March 2025
£
£
Assets
Non-current assets
Mineral property exploration and evaluation
9
17,043,457
16,992,502
Property, plant and equipment
204,687
204,687
Investments
10
777,119
1,226,681
Deposit
129,727
128,857
18,154,990
18,552,727
Current assets
Other receivables
35,358
36,988
Cash and cash equivalents
43,791
44,264
79,149
81,252
Total assets
18,234,139
18,633,979
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(449,234)
(263,834)
(449,234)
(263,834)
Net current liabilities
(370,085)
(182,582)
Non-current liabilities
Loans
(4,231,211)
(4,046,102)
Long term provision
(50,000)
(50,000)
(4,281,211)
(4,096,102)
Total liabilities
(4,730,445)
(4,359,936)
Net assets
13,503,694
14,274,043
Equity
Share capital
11
10,359,056
10,359,056
Share premium
12,910,853
12,910,853
Currency translation reserve
(68,797)
(82,709)
Retained losses
(9,697,418)
(8,913,157)
Total shareholders' funds
13,503,694
14,274,043
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2025
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2024
£
£
Operating activities
Loss for the period
(334,699)
(311,052)
Adjustments for:
Investment income
(883)
(2,169)
Finance costs
98,957
95,384
Share based payments charge
-
4,230
Foreign exchange movement
34
32
(236,591)
(213,575)
Movements in working capital
Decrease/(increase) in receivables
1,630
9,385
Increase in payables
182,627
4,041
Net cash used in operating activities
(52,334)
(200,149)
Investing activities
Investment income
13
3
Mineral property exploration and evaluation
(48,118)
(274,755)
Net cash used in investing activities
(48,105)
(274,752)
Financing activities
Issue of share capital
-
567,750
Movements on loans
100,000
(29,207)
Net cash generated from financing activities
100,000
538,543
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(439)
63,642
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
44,264
219,685
Foreign exchange movement
(34)
(32)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
43,791
283,295
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in group equity
Share
Share
Currency translation reserve
Retained losses
Total
Equity at 1 April 2025 - audited
10,359,056
12,910,853
(82,709)
(8,913,157)
14,274,043
Total comprehensive
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(334,699)
(334,699)
Change in fair value of investment
-
-
-
(449,562)
(449,562)
Exchange difference on
-
-
13,912
-
13,912
Total comprehensive
-
-
13,912
(784,261)
(770,349)
Shares issued
-
-
-
-
-
Share issue expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Equity-settled employee benefits
-
-
-
-
-
Equity at
10,359,056
12,910,853
(68,797)
(9,697,418)
13,503,694
Comparative period
Equity at 1 April 2024 - audited
9,711,764
12,963,103
(89,589)
(8,097,527)
14,487,751
Total comprehensive
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(311,052)
(311,052)
Change in fair value of investment
-
-
-
388,683
388,683
Exchange difference on
-
-
17,654
-
17,654
Total comprehensive
-
-
17,654
77,631
95,285
Shares issued
635,000
-
-
-
635,000
Share issue expenses
-
(67,250)
-
-
(67,250)
Share issue expenses
-
-
-
4,230
4,230
Equity at
10,346,764
12,895,853
(71,935)
(8,015,666)
15,155,016
All attributable to equity holders of the company
Notes to the accounts
1. Basis of preparation
This half-yearly financial report comprises the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the group for the six months ended 30 September 2025. It has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the requirements of IAS 34 - Interim financial reporting (as adopted by the UK) and using the going concern basis. The directors are not aware of any events or circumstances which would make this inappropriate. It does not constitute financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and does not include all of the information and disclosures required for annual financial statements. It should be read in conjunction with the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 which is available on request from the company or may be viewed at www.angleseymining.co.uk/accounts.
The financial information contained in this report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 has been extracted from the report and financial statements for that year which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 and was not qualified. The half-yearly results for the current and comparative periods have not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditor.
2. Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those set out in the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025. There are no new standards, amendments to standards or interpretations that are expected to have a material impact on the group's results.
The group has not applied certain new standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued but are not yet effective. They are either not expected to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements or they are not currently relevant for the group.
3. Risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties set out in the group's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 remain the same for this half-yearly period. They can be summarised as: development risks in respect of mineral properties, especially in respect of permitting and metal prices; liquidity risks during development; and foreign exchange risks. More information is to be found in the 2025 annual report - see note 1 above.
4. Statement of directors' responsibilities
The directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:
(a) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 Interim financial reporting (as adopted by the UK); and
(b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (4.2.7 R and 4.2.8 R).
This report and financial statements were approved by the board on 19 December 2025 and authorised for issue on behalf of the board by Andrew King, interim chairman and Rob Marsden, chief executive officer.
5. Activities
The group is engaged in mineral property development and currently has no turnover. There are no minority interests or exceptional items.
6. Earnings per share
The loss per share is computed by dividing the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of £0.3 million by 484 million - the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. The comparative figures were a loss to 30 September 2024 of £0.3m divided by 442 million shares. However where there are losses the effect of outstanding share options is not dilutive.
7.
Business and geographical segments
There are no trading revenues. The cost of all activities charged in the income statement relates to exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The group's income statement and assets and liabilities are analysed as follows by geographical segments, which is the basis on which information is reported to the board.
Income statement analysis
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2025
UK
Sweden - investment
Canada - investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Expenses
(242,701)
6,110
-
(236,591)
Investment income
883
-
-
883
Finance costs
(92,235)
(6,722)
-
(98,957)
Exchange rate movements
-
(34)
-
(34)
Loss for the period
(334,053)
(646)
-
(334,699)
Unaudited six months ended 30 September 2024
UK
Sweden - investment
Canada - investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Expenses
(187,450)
(26,125)
-
(213,575)
Equity settled employee benefits
(4,230)
-
-
(4,230)
Investment income
2,169
-
-
2,169
Finance costs
(88,642)
(6,742)
-
(95,384)
Exchange rate movements
-
(32)
-
(32)
Loss for the period
(278,153)
(32,899)
-
(311,052)
Assets and liabilities
'
Unaudited 30 September 2025
UK
Sweden investment
Canada investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Non current assets
17,377,871
633,170
143,949
18,154,990
Current assets
77,977
1,172
-
79,149
Liabilities
(4,370,796)
(359,649)
-
(4,730,445)
Net assets
13,085,052
274,693
143,949
13,503,694
Audited 31 March 2025
UK
Sweden investment
Canada investment
Total
£
£
£
£
Non current assets
17,326,046
633,170
593,511
18,552,727
Current assets
80,083
1,169
-
81,252
Liabilities
(3,993,161)
(366,775)
-
(4,359,936)
Net assets
13,412,968
267,564
593,511
14,274,043
8. Deferred tax
There is an unrecognised deferred tax asset of £1.6 million (31 March 2025 - £1.6m) which, in view of the group's results, is not considered to be recoverable in the short term. There are also capital allowances, including mineral extraction allowances, of £14.5 million (unchanged from 31 March 2025) unclaimed and available. No deferred tax asset is recognised in the condensed financial statements.
9. Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs
Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs incurred by the group are carried in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at cost, less an impairment provision if appropriate. The recovery of these costs is dependent upon the successful development and operation of the Parys Mountain project which is itself conditional on financing being available to fund such development. During the period activities were limited and no drilling took place.
10. Investments
Labrador
Grangesberg
Total
£
£
£
At 1 April 2024
771,564
633,170
1,404,734
Net change during the period
(178,053)
-
(178,053)
At 31 March 2025
593,511
633,170
1,226,681
Net change during the period
(449,562)
-
(449,562)
At Unaudited 30 September 2025
143,949
633,170
777,119
Labrador - Canada
The group has an investment in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, (LIM) a Canadian company which is carried at fair value through other comprehensive income. The group's holding of 19,289,100 shares in LIM (12% of LIM's total issued shares) is valued at the closing price traded on the OTC Markets in the United States. In the directors' assessment this market is sufficiently active to give the best measure of fair value, which on 30 September 2025 was 1 US cent per share (2024 - 8 US cents). As at 19 December 2025 the share price was 2 US cents per share.
Grängesberg - Sweden
The group has, through its Swedish subsidiary Angmag AB, a 49.8% ownership interest in Grängesberg Iron AB an unquoted Swedish company (GIAB) which holds rights over the Grängesberg iron ore deposits.
The directors assessed the fair value of the investment in Grängesberg under IFRS 9 and consider the investment's value at 30 September 2025 to be £633,170.
11. Share capital
Ordinary shares of 1p
Deferred shares of 4p
Total
Issued and
Nominal
Number
Nominal
Number
Nominal
At 31 March 2024
4,200,931
420,093,017
5,510,833
137,770,835
9,711,764
Issued in the period
647,292
64,729,238
-
-
647,292
At 31 March 2025
4,848,223
484,822,255
5,510,833
137,770,835
10,359,056
Issued in the period
-
-
-
-
-
At Unaudited 30 September 2025
4,848,223
484,822,255
5,510,833
137,770,835
10,359,056
The deferred shares are non-voting, have no entitlement to dividends and have negligible rights to return of capital on a winding up.
12. Financial instruments
Group
Financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
Unaudited 30 September 2025
31 March 2025
Unaudited 30 September 2025
31 March 2025
£
£
£
£
Financial assets
Investments
777,119
1,048,628
-
-
Deposit
-
-
129,727
128,857
Other receivables
-
-
35,358
36,988
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
43,791
44,264
777,119
1,048,628
208,876
210,109
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
Unaudited 30 September 2025
31 March 2025
£
£
Trade payables
(179,123)
(107,559)
Other payables
(270,111)
(156,275)
Loans
(4,231,211)
(4,046,102)
(4,680,445)
(4,309,936)
Anglesey Mining plc
Directors
Andrew King Chairman
Rob Marsden Chief executive
Douglas Hall Non executive
Brendan Cahill Non executive
Jim Williams Non executive
Registered office address - Parys Mountain, Amlwch, Anglesey, LL68 9RE
Phone 01407 831275 Email mail@angleseymining.co.uk
Registrars MUFG Corporate Markets, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL
Share dealing phone 0371 664 0445 Helpline phone 0371 664 0300
Company registered number 01849957
Web site www.angleseymining.co.uk
Shares listed AIM - AYM