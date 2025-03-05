Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
05.03.25
08:04 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,150
-2,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6505,85018:20
PR Newswire
05.03.2025 18:12 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.

1

Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

 Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

b)

LEI

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchases of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

476.50p

2,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


e)

Date of the transaction

2025-03-05

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.