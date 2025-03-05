Our People: Marathon Petroleum Engineer Elona Dunaway

Key Points

Elona Dunaway, originally from Albania, moved to the U.S. in 2000 and became a U.S. citizen a decade later, inspired by her parents' teachings on freedom and independence.

She joined Marathon Petroleum in 2013 and now leads the Economics & Planning Team at the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas.

Outside of work, Dunaway values family, travel and continuous learning, striving to instill the same values in her children.

For Elona Dunaway, life has always been about embracing change, chasing opportunity and making a lasting impact through her career, in her community and at home.

Born and raised in Albania, a country in Southeastern Europe, Dunaway dreamed of coming to the U.S. for as long as she could remember. In 2000, as a junior in high school, that dream became a reality. A decade later, she reached another milestone, becoming a U.S. citizen, a moment that reminded her how far she had come.

"Growing up in the early '90s, my dad would talk to me about freedom of speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protests," she said. "Albania was emerging from a decades-long dictatorship, and those conversations shaped my view of the world at a young age."

Her mother, a high school biology and agriculture teacher, also instilled invaluable lessons that would guide her throughout life.

"She took on a greenhouse business to improve our living conditions," said Dunaway. "She showed me the power of independence, purpose and putting family first. I hope to leave a similar mark on my own children."

Building a career at Marathon Petroleum

Dunaway joined Marathon Petroleum in 2013 as a Tech Service Engineer at the Detroit, Michigan, refinery, but her connection to the company began years earlier. From 2009 to 2012, she worked as a process design engineer on Marathon Petroleum's Detroit Heavy Oil Upgrade Project (DHOUP).

Her career has taken her across the country, from Southern California to Alaska, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. Now, she leads the Economics & Planning Team at the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas, overseeing production plans, supporting product movements and optimizing value chain operations.

"Our team works closely with operations, maintenance, tech service, trading teams and MPLX (Marathon Petroleum's midstream component) scheduling to ensure we're leveraging our assets and connectivity with pipelines and dock logistics," she said. "Every day, we move over a million barrels of feedstocks and products."

While the work is fast-paced and complex, Dunaway thrives on teamwork and shared purpose.

"Working toward a common goal keeps me going, especially on long and demanding days," she said. "I've been fortunate to work with incredible people throughout my career, like my team in Kenai, Alaska, who showed me what it means to come together, overcome challenges and create a supportive work environment."

Her ability to solve problems, lead teams and drive results has earned her the respect of colleagues across the company.

"Elona has an incredible talent for spotting challenges and opportunities, bringing in the right people and making things better," said Brian David, Lead Planning & Optimization Engineer at Marathon Petroleum. "Her drive is inspiring, and we're lucky to have her."

Lessons Learned & Words of Advice

Dunaway's journey has taught her valuable lessons, both in her career and personal life. One of the biggest surprises was how much working at Marathon Petroleum heightened her awareness of safety, not just at the refinery, but at home.

"When I bought my first home in 2009, I immediately wanted to know where the isolation valves for the water and natural gas were," she said with a laugh. "I started keeping up with furnace maintenance, filter changes and contractor standards, things I had never thought about before."

Her advice for those just starting out: work hard, ask questions and always seek to understand the "why" behind what you do.

"Don't be too hard on yourself. Learn from challenges, grow through experience and always be a good teammate," she said. "Having the right people in your corner makes all the difference. The encouragement I received early on shaped me into the leader I am today."

Dunaway's leadership is built on accountability, collaboration and a commitment to finding real solutions.

"I will always push myself and those around me to keep learning, to keep trying new things, because I truly believe every challenge is a chance to grow and see the world differently."

"She takes ownership, brings people together and follows through to make a lasting impact," said Cindy Meyn, Area Team Leader at the Catlettsburg refinery.

"I'm grateful to call her a friend and colleague because she challenges me, offers valuable perspective and is always there to listen," said Josh Brand, Global Value Chain Optimization Director at Marathon Petroleum.

Quick Facts • Hometown: Fier, Albania; Detroit, Michigan • Education: Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering (Wayne State University) • Family: Husband Kyle; Daughter Elle, 9; Son William, 7 • Hobbies: Traveling, Food, Snowboarding • Fun Fact: I speak 3 languages - Albanian, Italian and English

Life Beyond Work

Outside of work, Dunaway's world revolves around family, travel and making memories with loved ones. She and her husband Kyle, who also works at the company as an Advanced Senior Refining Engineer, first crossed paths on Marathon's project in Detroit, where Kyle was already working.

"The first time we met there was something about her, an aura that was just undeniable," Kyle said. "A couple of months later she joined Marathon and the rest is history."

Watching Elona grow professionally has been inspiring for Kyle, who describes her as driven and unafraid to challenge the status quo. But what he finds even more rewarding is seeing her thrive as a mom to their two children.

"I've always been her biggest cheerleader, but lately, I think our kids are giving me a run for my money," Kyle said. "Especially our 9-year-old, who's already dishing out career advice to Mom."

No matter the role, whether mom, engineer or leader, Elona carries forward the drive her parents instilled in her, always pushing herself and those around her to grow, improve and make a difference.

"I will always push myself and those around me to keep learning, to keep trying new things, because I truly believe every challenge is a chance to grow and see the world differently."



Elona Dunaway, Refining Economics & Planning Manager, Galveston Bay refinery.

