Marathon Petroleum: Our People: How Paige Chenevey Drives Success at Marathon Pipe Line

Nearly three decades ago, Paige Chenevey joined Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) as an intern. Over the years her career has evolved, but one thing has remained constant: her dedication to protecting people, communities and the environment. We asked Chenevey about her journey and what she believes it means to be a Guardian of Public Safety for Marathon Pipe Line (MPL), a subsidiary of MPLX LP, the midstream component of MPC.

How did your career at MPC begin?

I started my career with MPC in 1997 as an environmental engineering intern in Tyler, Texas, and became a full-time environmental engineer in Oklahoma City in 1999. Today, as field services and planning director for MPL, I help provide vision and direction for pipeline damage prevention, right-of-way services, public engagement, geospatial technology, sustainability and resource optimization.

What inspires you in your work?

At MPL, safety and responsibility guide everything we do. Our commitment to protecting people, communities and the environment is what we call being a Guardian of Public Safety.

Our pipelines run through areas where people live, work and play in communities across the country. Every day, thousands of landowners and countless others trust us to safeguard their families and communities, and that is a responsibility we take very seriously.

I'm inspired by the challenge of pursuing the "and" - safely and reliably delivering energy that empowers communities while creating value for shareholders. Access to safe, affordable energy is essential for communities to thrive, and my team and I are dedicated to protecting and enhancing that access.

What motivates you to strive for excellence and lead your team?

I see every challenge as an opportunity and am driven by finding solutions that create value, spark innovation and strengthen our competitive edge. Problem-solving is at the heart of what we do, and I find motivation in tackling complex issues that push us to think differently.

I encourage my team to think big, embrace discomfort and learn from setbacks. Growth and innovation require resilience and perseverance, and I believe the best ideas come from pushing beyond what feels comfortable.

Why do you emphasize authenticity and positivity as a leader?

Success comes from working together, and that starts with authenticity. Early in my career, I learned that being true to myself and leading with empathy, vulnerability and a clear sense of purpose brings out the best in a team. Leadership is not about having all the answers but about creating an environment where people feel supported, valued and empowered to grow.

I strive to foster a team where everyone has the opportunity to develop their strengths, contribute in meaningful ways and build confidence in their abilities. Just as I continue learning and evolving as a leader, I encourage my team to embrace challenges, celebrate progress and recognize that success comes from collaboration and shared growth.

What drives MPL's success in safety, innovation and sustainability?

At MPL, our success is built on a culture of hard work, trust and a relentless focus on safety, reliability and innovation. There are countless examples of how this culture drives impactful results.

One highlight is our Conservation Agriculture program, which partners with farmers to create conservation areas that protect pipelines, strengthen relationships and enhance the environment. Since its launch, the program has secured 21 easements, created 43 acres of conservation land and saved over $1.1 million, all while protecting the pipelines and supporting sustainable farming practices.

Innovation also extends to how we monitor pipeline safety. Traditional aerial patrol methods have proven far less effective at detecting certain risks, which is why we've reimagined our approach with the adoption of AI-driven technology. This advanced solution can detect subtle threats that human eyes might miss, such as land movement, deep tilling or leaks. We are deploying this technology across our operations and sharing with others, helping to set a new standard for pipeline monitoring and safety across the industry.

These examples are just a glimpse of the many ways our culture at MPL inspires groundbreaking solutions that enhance safety, protect the environment and deliver value for all.

Discuss MPL's biodiversity goals, including pollinator habitats and the partnership with The Ohio State University.

MPL's Sustainable Landscapes program, launched as a pilot in 2022, has transformed vegetation management across our rights-of-way (ROWs). By using native grasses and pollinator species, we've addressed challenges such as pipeline depth, safety, compliance and environmental stewardship. After the pilot's success, the program was fully implemented in 2023, advancing our commitment to sustainability.

Following the success of the pilot, MPL set an ambitious goal to convert 50% of compatible ROWs (approximately 10,000 acres) to Sustainable Landscapes by the end of 2025. As of December 2024, over 8,800 acres have been converted, demonstrating significant progress.¹

In collaboration with The Ohio State University, MPL has further tackled vegetation growth challenges by pioneering solutions that balance safety and sustainability. This work includes the use of native grasses and pollinator species to reduce maintenance costs and boost biodiversity.

A cornerstone of these efforts is our participation in the Monarch Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances, which protects Monarch butterfly habitats along critical migration corridors. By planting milkweed and other native plants, MPL is supporting the species' survival while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.

Partnerships with institutions like The Ohio State University and Pheasants Forever, a nationwide Rights-of-Way & Energy (ROWE) Habitat Program that MPL was among the first to pilot, further our sustainability goals by bringing research-backed solutions that benefit both operations and the environment, while lending added credibility to our programs and achievements.

MPL's sustainability initiatives create significant value by enhancing pipeline safety, reducing costs and supporting biodiversity. I'm proud that we're leading the industry by transforming ROWs into self-sustaining habitats.

¹2024 estimated progress value is preliminary and subject to change. Additional information regarding our targets, including calculation methodologies, can be found in our 2024 Perspectives on Climate-Related Scenarios report, available at www.mplx.com/sustainability.

Paige Chenevey, Field Services and Planning Director for Marathon Pipe Line (MPL).

