Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Marathon Petroleum: Comfort Dogs Join Detroit Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team

Finanznachrichten News

Key Points

  • The Detroit Police Department's Crisis Intervention team has introduced two new comfort dogs, Atlas and Dequindre, who will assist officers on mental health runs across the city.

  • Sponsored by Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery, the dogs are part of a broader initiative by the Detroit Public Safety Foundation to enhance community engagement and officer wellness.

  • Marathon Petroleum employee Whitney Walton, a former Detroit Police Department officer, secured grants for the comfort dogs and mountain bikes, emphasizing the importance of community trust and emotional support during police operations.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / The Detroit Police Department's Crisis Intervention team has welcomed two new comfort dogs, Atlas and Dequindre, who are currently in training. These labradoodles will soon assist officers on mental health runs across the city. Their sponsorship comes from a grant provided by Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery to the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds training, equipment, community engagement, and wellness initiatives.

Officer Travis McCauley holding Atlas and Corporal Justine Wheeler holding Dequindre.

"We are excited to have Atlas and Dequindre as the newest additions to the Detroit Police Department," said Chief Todd Bettison. "They will assist our officers on follow-up calls and help people, especially children, relax during potentially stressful situations."

Whitney Walton, Senior Security Specialist at the Detroit refinery, retired from the Detroit Police Department in 2019. With her deep understanding of the department's culture and community support, Walton emphasized their focus on building community trust and ensuring officer wellness.

"[Atlas and Dequindre] will assist our officers on follow-up calls and help people relax during potentially stressful situations."

The Detroit refinery has partnered with the foundation for many years, providing funds for various projects and requests. After reviewing a list of needs, Walton secured grants for the comfort dogs and dozens of mountain bikes and helmets for officers to use throughout the community.

"Having officers on bikes increases community engagement, while the comfort dogs provide emotional support to both officers and the community, alleviating stress and reducing anxiety during investigations and responses to incidents," Walton said.

Once their training is complete, Atlas and Dequindre are expected to be certified comfort dogs.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/comfort-dogs-join-detroit-police-departments-crisis-intervention-team-1027111

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
