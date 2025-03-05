STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Vonage, a cloud communications and part of Ericsson (ERIC) - a Swedish multinational telecommunications company has partnered with FREENOW, Europe's leading multi-mobility app, to enhance its customer communication strategy using Vonage Communications APIs.FREENOW is integrating Vonage's Messages API-supporting RCS, WhatsApp, and SMS-along with Fraud Defender Advanced and Number Verification to create a more secure and branded communication experience. Currently active in nine countries, this strategy aims to boost customer trust, improve engagement, and optimize key metrics such as click-through and OTP conversion rates.As a multi-mobility provider operating in 150 cities, FREENOW offers access to taxis, car-sharing, e-scooters, and more through a single app. The company initially adopted Vonage's SMS and WhatsApp solutions and is now expanding into branded RCS messaging, achieving a 100% conversion rate on RCS-ready devices. These enhancements will streamline marketing, customer support, and OTP services.ERIC is currently trading at $8.6 or 4.75% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX