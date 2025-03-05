WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$2.68 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -$2.68 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$1.92 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 41.0% to $6.70 million from $11.35 million last year.Identiv, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$2.68 Mln. vs. -$1.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $6.70 Mln vs. $11.35 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.1 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX