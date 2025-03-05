Amdocs Management Limited: MWC2025: New Amdocs Fiber-in-a-Box Solution, FiberONE, Leverages GenAI to Simplify Deployment, Enhance Customer Experience, and Fast-Track Fiber Rollout and Launch of Innovative Brands

Enterprise-grade end-to-end solution solves key challenges related to the digital implementation of fiber, from design and deployment to time-to-market and customer experience, with a focus on automation and optimization in build, support, and operation phases

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of its new fiber-in-a-box solution, FiberONE, an end-to-end offering as a service that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to capture new market share, provide captivating experiences and accelerate fiber offerings - from design and rollout, to launching brands and new offerings.

Service providers face significant challenges in fiber deployment and orchestration, not only in terms of high deployment costs, regulatory hurdles, and workforce constraints but also in managing the complex digital infrastructure required for operations. As fiber expansion accelerates, balancing infrastructure costs with a capable, end-to-end digital backbone will be critical to sustaining efficiency and profitability.

To address this, Amdocs has leveraged its vast offerings and expertise in simplifying and speeding the deployment and management of fiber for over 40 leading service providers worldwide to create a comprehensive solution. As a pre-integrated collection, offering an end-to-end digital approach for the lifecycle of fiber providers, it can also be implemented modularly to complement any brownfield IT and network incumbency. Additionally, it leverages generative AI (GenAI) to enhance automation and efficiency, further simplifying deployment and management processes.

Benefits and features of Amdocs FiberONE include:

Empowering new, disruptive digital brands: Amdocs' robust digital brand platform enables the rapid design and deployment of innovative, market-disrupting brands and services. Service providers can quickly integrate and launch new fiber-specific brands in hours, not days, with a turnkey approach.

Simplified billing and rapid offerings: Create a single source of truth for billing with extreme convergence and scalability with different billing models, subscriptions and digital payments. With the flexibility of Amdocs Catalog, which spans commerce, monetization, network, and partners, CSPs can define, configure, and launch new offerings in minutes. Advances in AI, GenAI, configuration, low-code, usability features, and API monetization provide the necessary flexibility and power for new functions and partner integrations.

Fiber and digital consultancy services: Service providers can effectively manage the complexities associated with digital deployments, new technologies and fiber rollouts, leveraging highly skilled personnel, and streamlined deployment processes. Simultaneously, they can accelerate sales, enhance agility and flexibility, and open doors to new monetization opportunities in the fiercely competitive fiber broadband market.

Drastically improved rollout of services: With geospatial network lifecycle management software, CSPs can streamline fiber deployment. This allows real-time network management, 30% faster deployment, 10% reduction in cabling and trenching, and significant cost savings by automating processes and reducing errors.

An intelligence approach: With integrated AI and generative AI-driven automation injected into business and operations support systems, processes, and network assurance, service providers can enhance real-time decision-making and optimize efficiency.

Zero-touch automation capabilities: By streamlining complex fiber deployment processes, CSPs will benefit from a unified, future-ready solution that supports both greenfield and brownfield deployments, allowing them to optimize time to market, reduce operational costs, and improve overall network performance.

A proven track record: With a proven track record including designing 1.2 million fiber route miles globally, Amdocs' teams leverage advanced program management tools to accelerate deployments while ensuring accountability.

"In today's rapidly evolving connectivity landscape, service providers have a unique opportunity to bring fiber to the market in a differentiated way, leading with simplicity and experience," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "FiberONE integrates advanced AI-led automation, real-time network management, and industry-leading capabilities that streamline deployment processes and reduce costs. This all-in-one approach empowers providers to overcome network deployment complexities, ensuring they can meet the growing demand for fiber connectivity efficiently and effectively, while simultaneously growing revenue."

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs' fiber solutions

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 filed on December 17, 2024 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

Mzema@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire