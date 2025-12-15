Anzeige
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2025 Annual Report

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (including its financial statements for such year) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available through the Company's website (https://investors.amdocs.com/financial-information/sec-filings). Upon the request of a shareholder of the Company, the Company will promptly provide to such shareholder a copy of the 2025 annual report, free of charge.

Supporting Resources

  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

  • Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-limited-files-fiscal-2025-annual-report-1117501

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
