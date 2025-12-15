Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2025 Annual Report

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (including its financial statements for such year) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available through the Company's website (https://investors.amdocs.com/financial-information/sec-filings). Upon the request of a shareholder of the Company, the Company will promptly provide to such shareholder a copy of the 2025 annual report, free of charge.

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

