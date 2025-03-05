BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -RMB1.227 billionThe company's bottom line came in at -RMB1.227 billion, or -RMB1.18 per share. This compares with -RMB1.282 billion, or -RMB1.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Dada Nexus Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB29.02 million or -RMB0.03 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 11.6% to RMB2.432 billion from RMB2.752 billion last year.Dada Nexus Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB1.227 Bln. vs. -RMB1.282 Bln. last year. -EPS: -RMB1.18 vs. -RMB1.22 last year. -Revenue: RMB2.432 Bln vs. RMB2.752 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX