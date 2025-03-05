Anzeige
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces Participation in Loop Capital Markets and UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) announced today that the company will participate in the Loop Capital Markets' 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 12, 2025. There will be a fireside chat presentation on March 12, 2025, at 10:00 am EST.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representatives.

The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com

Steven G. Burdette
President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard B. Hare
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
