Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) (OTC Pink: SLCNF) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Raymond Wladichuk to its board of directors and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Wladichuk has over 15 years of experience in the natural resource industry. He has had a successful career holding numerous technical, managerial, executive, and officer roles for a number of private and public companies.

Mr. Wladichuk has a strong background in exploration, engineering, and construction. As a consultant he has been involved in some of the largest natural resource engineering and construction projects in Canadian history. He has had the opportunity to perform mineral exploration and development throughout Canada on various commodities, as well as gaining extensive experience and expertise in the silica industry.

He is a professional geoscientist registered in multiple Canadian provinces and holds a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University (SFU). Ray attended SFU on an athletic scholarship and subsequently played two years of professional football with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Silicon's Chief Executive Officer and Director Morgan Good, commented: "Our team is enthusiastic with Ray's appointment as it adds another qualified technical professional to the Company, but in particular someone with more than a decade of experience in the silica space. Mr. Wladichuk is also strategically based in the interior of British Columbia, which bodes well for our current project portfolio. As well, Ray previously has worked directly with other silica focused publicly traded companies garnering him a depth of sector expertise we are confident will enhance Silicon's future opportunities and performance."

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia.

