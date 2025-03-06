TOKYO, Mar 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has improved the performance-to-power ratio of 5G mobile core systems (5GC) by more than 6 times, as well as floor space density by 10 times. This was accomplished using Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-Cores under a traffic load and model based on actual commercial traffic patterns.Background:As mobile communications continue to evolve from 5G to 6G, there is a continuing need to handle the ever-increasing volume of mobile traffic. To meet this demand, computing resources in data centers keep increasing, posing challenges on how to handle growing power consumption and floor space. Customers are also demanding improvements in performance per power consumption and floor space density of 5GC, helping to reduce greenhouse gases and improve cost performance.Working jointly with Intel, NEC has achieved a significant improvement in performance per watt and floor space density, verified using the session management function (SMF), which is a core function of NEC's 5GC, onboarded on Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-Cores.Benefits of NEC's 5GC:NEC's 5GC has advanced parallel computing technology that makes use of multiple CPU cores and features flexible scaling. This enables NEC's 5GC to make the most of the capabilities of Intel Xeon 6 processors, resulting in significant improvements in performance.Additionally, NEC's 5GC is compatible with a variety of environments, including on-premises used in this verification, as well as public cloud, and can provide the benefits of high performance in any environment.Moving forward, NEC will continue to improve the performance of mobile core systems, aiming to advance networks towards the Beyond 5G/6G era. NEC is committed to contributing to the digital transformation (DX) of telecommunications carriers, improving the end user experience, and developing the mobile network market.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.