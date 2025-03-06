COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that fiscal 2024 net profit declined to 1.4 billion euros from 1.7 billion euros, prior year. The Group generated an operating profit, or adjusted EBIT, of 1.6 billion euros compared to 2.7 billion euros, last year. In 2024, the Group increased revenue by six percent year on year to 37.6 billion euros. Passenger numbers grow by 7 percent to over 130 million.For 2025, the Group expects adjusted EBIT to be significantly higher than in the previous year. The Group plans to expand the seating capacity of passenger airlines by around four percent compared to the previous year. The company expects a further increase in revenue as a result.The Group noted that its turnaround program will continuously contribute to improving the earnings of Lufthansa Airlines. In 2026, the measures are expected to achieve a gross effect of around 1.5 billion euros on EBIT, and in 2028 of around 2.5 billion euros.For the financial year 2024, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share at the AGM.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX