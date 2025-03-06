Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") provides an update on partner company, StreaksAI PLC. (LSE: STK) ("StreaksAI") recent activities, strategic direction and core focus on scalable, revenue-generating AI Agent opportunities.

StreaksAI develops autonomous AI agents designed to identify and execute revenue-generating opportunities across various markets. Operating 24/7, these AI agents leverage machine-speed analysis to capitalize on market inefficiencies and arbitrage opportunities. As part of its commitment to advancing AI Agent -driven financial technologies, StreaksAI has focused on supporting innovative AI Agent applications, including AROK.vc-an AI-powered trading agent designed for intelligent market engagement.

AROK is committed to democratizing access to advanced investment strategies through AI Agent-driven automation. Operating continuously, the platform identifies inefficiencies and arbitrage opportunities across digital asset markets, leveraging real-time sentiment analysis and data processing to inform its trading strategies.

As an AI Agent-powered investment automation platform, AROK applies sophisticated machine learning models-including Meta's open-source AI Llama-to analyze market sentiment, interpret vast datasets, and dynamically adapt to evolving market conditions. Unlike traditional venture funds, AROK makes all investment decisions autonomously, without human intervention, enabling agile and data-driven execution in high-volatility markets, particularly within the digital asset space.

A key differentiator of AROK is its ability to engage directly with digital communities. The platform actively monitors sentiment on X (formerly Twitter), feeding insights back into its decision-making engine to refine trading strategies. Through this approach, AROK is not only optimizing investment performance but also developing a distinct digital presence-organically engaging with users and shaping its own AI Agent-driven market voice and audience.

AROK differentiates itself by independently shaping its investment approach while building a transparent and accessible market presence. By leveraging X (formerly Twitter), AROK engages directly with investors and digital asset communities, fostering an informed and engaged user base. The platform operates within a structured investment framework, where funds remain securely held in investor-owned crypto wallets, ensuring individuals maintain full ownership while AROK executes trades on their behalf.

Since its initial launch in October 2024, AROK has attracted over C$1.5 million in investor commitments, driven by its ability to provide real-time market insights and AI-driven trading strategies. Developed using Meta's open-source AI Llama, AROK serves as a technology-driven investment tool designed to complement and enhance traditional asset management approaches through AI-powered automation.

The asset management industry represents a significant market opportunity, with global assets under management exceeding $111 trillion in 2023. AROK's 24/7 operational model aligns with the round-the-clock nature of cryptocurrency markets, offering an advantage over traditional fund managers constrained by standard market hours. The platform adheres to a structured investment model, incorporating a one-year lock-up period and a 2% management fee, consistent with established industry practices.

Léo Mercier, creator of Arok VC, said: "Humans trade with varying degrees of emotion. AROK trades only with data. Arok is building the foundation for autonomous AI agents to reshape a major part of the financial stack and the combination of humans and AI has great potential benefits."

Matthew Lodge, CEO of StreaksAI, said: "The convergence of AI agents and digital assets represents the next wave of value creation. StreaksAI's unique position as both a builder and investor allows us to shape this future from the ground up, turning exponential technologies into exponentially rewarding opportunities."

For more information on AROK visit: https://arok.vc/en

ABOUT STREAKS AI

StreaksAI PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of artificial intelligence (AI) Agents that can identify and execute revenue-generating opportunities across various markets. The agents operate 24/7, capitalizing on inefficiencies and arbitrage opportunities at machine speed. For more information, visit: https://www.streaks.ai/

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

