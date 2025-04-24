Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next generation Agentic AI venture builder, is pleased to announce the private beta launch of Kora, a non-custodial, autonomous AI agent purpose built for 24/7 crypto trading automation on the Solana Blockchain.

Kora is designed to empower self-managed crypto traders by combining sentiment analytics, technical signals, risk management and execution logic in an intelligent, always-on AI agent.

The private beta platform launches with non-custodial security, ensuring users maintain full control over their assets in two primary modes:

Kora Autopilot : A fully autonomous AI-trading agent that identifies and executes trades across top trending tokens on Solana based optimised strategies.

Kora Co-Pilot: A conversational interface that enables users to design and execute custom strategies using natural language, powered by real-time data interpretation with AI agent assistance.

Key Features of Kora:

Autonomous Trading: Kora continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades with no manual input.

Non-Custodial Framework: Users crypto assets remain in their control at all times; Kora integrates with wallet infrastructure to ensure secure trade execution.

Sentiment & Technical Analysis: AI Powered real-time processing of social signals and technical indicators to surface emerging opportunities.

Transparent Decision-Making: Plain-language rationale explanations accompany each trade for transparency and education.

Customizable Risk Management: Users can select from Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive risk strategies to align with individual investing goals.

"Kora marks a major milestone for Pioneer AI as we commence the path towards commercialization of our first proprietary AI Agent solution launched within Pioneer AI Foundry," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry. "Designed for active crypto traders, Kora delivers professional grade tools, in an automated AI agent platform, leveling the playing field and reducing complexity in decentralised trading."

This launch reflects the company's strategic focus on the emerging opportunity at the intersection of AI agents and decentralized finance (DeFi). The Company's management believes KORA's commercial launch will be transformative to its business and deliver long-term value to investors.

Kora's private beta product release builds on learnings from AROK, developed through Pioneers' venture partner, Roundhouse, and expands on that success by offering retail access to next generation AI-powered trading automation in a non-custodial framework.

"AI agents are rapidly becoming a critical interface between traders and DeFi," added Taylor. "With Kora, we will deliver a 24/7 AI agent that's fast, informed, emotionless, transparent and built for always on markets."

The private beta is now open to a limited group of early users. Interested participants can apply for access and receive onboarding at: https://korapilot.ai

The Company does not provide custodial services, financial advice, or investment guarantees. Kora is offered for educational and automation purposes only. Participation in crypto markets carries risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

