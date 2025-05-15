Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next-generation Agentic AI venture builder, is pleased to acknowledge the strategic update and rebrand of its venture partner, StreaksAI PLC, to TAO Alpha PLC (LSE: TAO).

The rebrand, announced earlier today by TAO Alpha PLC, reflects a renewed strategic focus on the development of autonomous, revenue-generating AI agents in alignment with the Bittensor decentralized ecosystem. This repositioning marks a meaningful evolution in TAO Alpha's corporate vision and reinforces its commitment to long-term innovation within the global AI agent economy.

As a shareholder and partner, Pioneer continues to support TAO Alpha's progress and recognizes the potential implications this shift presents for broader applications across decentralized AI infrastructures. TAO Alpha's refined strategic alignment with Bittensor complements Pioneer's own efforts to deploy AI agents such as Korapilot.ai, a fully autonomous crypto trading agent currently in private beta.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented, "TAO Alpha's repositioning underscores a clear signal in the AI market: decentralised and autonomous agents are becoming core infrastructure. At Pioneer, we're excited by the momentum this creates across our venture partner platforms, including Korapilot.ai, and remain committed to collaborating with partners like TAO Alpha to shape the future of Agentic AI."

The Company looks forward to continuing its relationship with TAO Alpha PLC and exploring synergies between emerging decentralized AI models and Pioneer's own agent deployments.

For more information on TAO Alpha PLC, please visit https://www.taoalpha.ai.

For Pioneer's full portfolio and AI agent initiatives, visit www.p10neer.ai.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, focused on developing and commercializing autonomous, revenue-generating AI agents. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Crowdform, Pioneer operates as a venture studio and IP incubator focused on AI agents at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the Solana ecosystem.

In 2025, Pioneer launched the private beta Korapilot.ai, its first direct-to-market product, offering an autonomous AI trading agent purpose-built for crypto markets. Kora pilot reflects Pioneer's strategy to bring agentic AI solutions from concept to commercialization.

In addition to in-house development, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

