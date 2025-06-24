Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is pleased to announce a new enterprise venture partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary company Kora AI Pte Ltd and Standard Strategies Pte Ltd. ("Standard Strategies"), a Singapore-based technology firm specializing in strategic Bitcoin treasury management for publicly listed companies.

The Company has, through its subsidiary Kora AI (Singapore), developed "KORA", an AI-powered trading agent focused on DeFi. KORA is designed to monitor markets, analyze signals, fine-tune trading strategy autonomously 24/7 in jurisdictions where the regulatory environment is amenable to AI-powered trading agents, KORA may also be used for providing insights or execution suggestions.

Pioneer intends to make the KORA platform available to strategic partners and third parties under commercial arrangements. Revenue may be generated through licensing, white-label deployments, or access-based models, which could include recurring subscriptions or usage-based fees. Pioneer does not currently intend to offer KORA directly to end-users except where permitted under applicable laws and regulations.

This partnership marks KORA's first private beta enterprise deployment and is a major milestone in Kora's beta development for institutional-grade infrastructure. Under the partnership, Kora will enhance Standard Strategies' AI-managed automation to the management of reserve assets under programmable, risk-aware parameters, effectively transforming passive reserves into an intelligent capital system.

As part of the venture partnership, Kora will receive 90,000 common shares in Standard Strategies, representing a 9% minority equity stake, and will maintain an active role in AI agent development, ensuring strategic alignment, continuous innovation, with the goal of long-term scaling of capital-efficient income streams.

"Kora's enterprise collaboration with Standard Strategies represents a foundational step in validating KORA at the institutional level," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry. "This beta deployment brings our AI agent infrastructure into the boardroom, where crypto treasury strategies are becoming mission-critical for listed companies."

The Company believes that this strategic enterprise partnership will provide valuable product-market fit data and better enable the Company to scale Kora's infrastructure across multiple enterprise and institutional partners.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (ISIN: CA7235371068) (WKN: A411W8) (FSE: 6NU0) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is current in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and digital asset reserve strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, TAO Alpha Plc, and Supernova Digital Assets Plc.

For more information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

