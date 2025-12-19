Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on December 18, 2025. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 44,455,773 shares representing 47.36% of Pioneer's issued and outstanding common shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pioneer's management information circular dated December 16, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Julia Becker 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%) Olivia Edwards 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%) Matthew Lodge 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%) Mark Rutledge 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%) Darcy Taylor 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%)

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5; (2) approved the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and 3) approved the Company's stock option plan.

Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Setting the number of

directors at five 44,455,773 (100%) Nil (0%) N/A Appointing D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors 44,455,773 (100%) N/A Nil (0%) Approval of Stock Option

Plan 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%) N/A Other Matters 44,454,773 (99.998%) 1000 (0.002%) N/A

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Ca: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc.

For more information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

"Darcy Taylor"

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278655

Source: Pioneer AI Foundry