Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a publicly listed AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is providing an update on the continued progress of its Kora AI Agent trading platform, development of its digital asset treasury initiatives and recent activities across its strategic ventures.

Pioneer's layered Digital Asset Treasury strategy combines direct Bitcoin holdings, Kora's AI-driven automation layer, and minority venture equity positions in listed companies active in Bitcoin treasury and AI infrastructure. Together, these components form the foundation of the Company's digital asset approach.

"Our recent milestones in Kora's cloud execution and digital asset management reflect steady, deliberate progress across our technology and treasury strategies. We remain focused on disciplined execution as we advance our roadmap" said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry Inc.

KORA completes internal MCP cloud execution milestone

A Kora development milestone that enables execution of its Model Context Protocol ("MCP") framework, which enables secure and standardized communication between AI agents and external tools, in a controlled cloud environment.

This work is part of the Company's development roadmap and is intended to support scalable cloud execution, distributed processing, and enterprise-grade security. All referenced capabilities have been implemented in limited internal testing and are currently undergoing validation. MCP components are operating in cloud environments under testing for consistent performance under varying workloads and to maintain availability for sensitive operational tasks.

This milestone is designed to improve accessibility by enabling cloud-based execution of complex tasks and support agents that require the ability to perform computationally demanding workloads such as large dataset analysis or simulation tasks without relying on local processing resources. The work includes refining resource allocation practices, extending monitoring systems, strengthening disaster recovery processes, and ensuring alignment with applicable regional data handling requirements consistent with applicable regulatory expectations.

Strategic Venture Equity Layer

Satsuma Technology PLC (LSE: SATS) The following reflects information publicly disclosed by Satsuma Technology PLC. On November 28th, Satsuma Technology PLC released their Unaudited Interim Results (Period 1 March to 31 August 2025).

Satsuma reported interim financial and operational results reflecting structural development across its treasury, governance, and advisory foundations. The Company disclosed the successful raise of £169 million through convertible loan notes, Bitcoin treasury holdings of 1,153 BTC alongside £60.6 million in cash, increased utilisation of its Tao subnet operations, and the exercise of more than 73 million warrants.

Over December 11th Satsuma announced proposed board changes intended to enhance its governance framework, including the proposed appointment of Ranald McGregor Smith as Chair and Clive Carver as Senior Independent Director, both of whom bring extensive UK PLC and capital markets experience.

December 19th Satsuma announced that, the Company's ordinary shares have been admitted to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange effective at 8.00 a.m. (GMT) today, 19 December 2025.

As detailed in the Company's strategy within the Prospectus, the Company intends to develop Bitcoin-based revenue lines, including Bitcoin staking and decentralised AI operations, as part of its stated treasury strategy involving the accumulation of Bitcoin in the Company's treasury. This operational strategy will be implemented organically and through acquisitions. It is designed to complement the Company's treasury policy of holding Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The Company reiterated that it holds approximately £90 million in cash to meet the repayment obligations for remaining loan notes and expects to retain cash and Bitcoin assets following settlement of these liabilities.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented, "Satsuma's admission and eligibility for inclusion in institutional portfolios and index tracking funds is a major milestone. Our venture exposure continues to provide insight into emerging AI and digital asset infrastructure, while we focus on strengthening Pioneer's core platform and treasury operations."

Satsuma remains one of the largest UK-listed corporate Bitcoin treasuries (bitcointreasuries.net). As of today's, announcement, Pioneer holds 20,000,000 SATS shares (~0.23%).

Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYK) The following summary reflects information disclosed publicly by Cykel AI PLC in its interim financial statements and regulatory announcements. During the six months to 31 July 2025, Cykel reported continued progress transitioning from product development into early commercial activity, highlighted by the public launch of its Lucy recruitment agent in March and its Eve sales agent in June.

The Company subsequently announced a conditional £2.8 million strategic fundraise via pre-paid warrants. The Company also outlined planned changes to its capital structure, adjustments to its treasury policy, including increased emphasis on Solana, and leadership updates that include the appointment of a new CEO, Michael Chan as Chief Executive Officer, He previously served as Managing Counsel and Global Head of Corporate Legal at Binance. Pioneer holds 120,570 CYK shares (~0.28%).

Direct Digital Assets Treasury Accumulation

Pioneer continued to increase its BTC holdings, while rotating Solana assets through Kora AI's signal-based automation engine.

As of the date of release, Pioneer directly holds 5.03 BTC and 1,321.07 SOL, majority actively staked and at a combined value of ~$CAD 0.9M. (vs last reported October 29th holdings of 1,987 SOL and 4.33 BTC at a combined value of ~$CAD 1.28M M).

*SOL to CAD and BTC to CAD conversion based on the exchange rate published on Coinbase, Netcoins and Coinsquare as of 5:00 p.m. UTC on November 30, 2025.

Pioneer continues to advance its digital asset treasury strategy through disciplined accumulation of Bitcoin and the active management of Solana positions.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi that is currently in private beta testing. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and Bitcoin treasury strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc. and Satsuma Technology Plc.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

