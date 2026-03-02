Anzeige
Odine and Cell C Sign Proof of Concept Agreement to Pioneer AI-Driven Network Quality Enhancement in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG and ISTANBUL, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner driving innovation in telecom and enterprise networks with expertise spanning consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation, and Cell C, one of South Africa's leading mobile network operators, today announced the signing of a Proof of Concept (PoC) agreement to pioneer artificial intelligence (AI)-driven network quality enhancement technologies. The joint initiative aims to significantly improve network quality and deliver uninterrupted connectivity across Cell C's network.

Odine and Cell C Sign Proof of Concept Agreement to Pioneer AI-Driven Network Quality Enhancement in South Africa

The PoC will demonstrate that, by leveraging an AI-based solution developed by OdineLabs, the wholly owned RnD subsidiary of Odine, Cell C will be able to enhance connection continuity and improve the user experience on its mobile network. This initiative also supports Cell C's capex-light strategy, which allows it to deliver superior service quality while optimizing infrastructure investment.

Through this collaboration, Odine applies its innovation-driven model that integrates consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product development to help Cell C build agile and future-ready infrastructure By leveraging automation and advanced AI orchestration, OdineLabs will enhance Cell C's network to ensure high quality, reliability, resilience, and efficiency.

Schalk Visser, Chief Technology Officer at Cell C, said: "Everything we do at Cell C starts with our customers, and this partnership with Odine reflects that commitment. By exploring how AI can proactively enhance network quality, we're taking meaningful steps toward delivering a more consistent and reliable experience. This PoC will help us understand how advanced insights and automation can keep our customers connected without interruptions so they can confidently work, learn, and stay in touch wherever they are."

Alper Tunga Burak, Chairman & CEO of Odine, added: "At Odine, we believe AI will fundamentally reshape the way telecom operators deliver value. This collaboration with Cell C reflects our shared vision of building agile, future-ready networks that prioritize customer experience. In line with this vision, the strategic focus we place at OdineLabs on advanced research and innovation is enabling us to transform next-generation network quality enhancement from a forward-looking concept into a practical and scalable reality for operators and their customers.

This joint agreement highlights Odine and Cell C's shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, strengthens Odine's growing presence in Africa, and reinforces Cell C's focus on leveraging partnerships to deliver best-in-class network experiences. It also underscores both companies' dedication to enabling telecom operators worldwide to accelerate digital transformation through cloud-native, virtualized, and AI-orchestrated solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923299/Odine.jpg

CONTACT: Harika Nihan Gündem, Head of Marketing, harika.gundem@odine.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odine-and-cell-c-sign-proof-of-concept-agreement-to-pioneer-ai-driven-network-quality-enhancement-in-south-africa-302700845.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
