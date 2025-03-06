BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY) released a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR251.1 million, or EUR0.96 per share. This compares with EUR83 million, or EUR0.32 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to EUR10.572 billion from EUR10.143 billion last year.Zalando SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR251.1 Mln. vs. EUR83 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.96 vs. EUR0.32 last year. -Revenue: EUR10.572 Bln vs. EUR10.143 Bln last year.Annual gross merchandise volume, or GMV, increased to 15.296 billion euros from last year's 14.631 billion euros.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or adjusted EBIT, to be in the range of 530 million euros to 590 million euros. For the full-year 2024, Zalando has reported adjusted EBIT of 511 million euros.Zalando's full-year 2025 GMV and revenue are expected to grow between 4 percent and 9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX