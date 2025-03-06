CFO transition plan focusses on business continuity and the company's strong growth trajectory as European leader in medical dermatology

Jon U. Garay Alonso has over 25 years of experience in business and finance in numerous leadership roles with increasing seniority in the pharma industry and other sectors

Mike McClellan will leave Almirall in September, after nearly six years as CFO, delivering a strong track and helping the company enter an era of sustained growth and profitability

Almirall, S.A. (ALM) a global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, today announced the appointment of Jon U. Garay Alonso as Chief Financial Officer and member of the company's Management Board as of August 2025, succeeding Mike McClellan, who will leave the company in September 2025, after nearly six successful years as CFO.

This planned transition is focused on maintaining business continuity and enabling the organization to keep and further build its strong trajectory towards achieving its ambition as European leader in medical dermatology.

Jon U. Garay Alonso is currently CFO at Camurus, a science-led, global pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to significantly improve treatment for patients with severe and chronic diseases within Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases, rare diseases, endocrine disorders, oncology and supportive care. Jon previously held positions with increasing seniority at Baxter, Gambro, Convatec, and Bristol Myers Squibb after having worked in different industry sectors before. Jon has bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration and has continued his professional education throughout his career. Jon will relocate from Lund, Sweden to Barcelona and report to Carlos Gallardo, Almirall Chairman and CEO.

"We are delighted to welcome Jon as CFO and member of Almirall's management board. I am convinced that his expertise in the pharma sector and in finance and business will be important contributors to the further growth of our company, building on the work done by Mike and the Management Board in recent years. I want to thank Mike for his work as CFO of Almirall he has played a pivotal role in the company's development and recent growth. He leaves Almirall at a time of strength as we have exceeded our 2024 guidance and are entering an era of sustained double-digit growth and margin expansion. As Mike is transitioning his role to Jon, we continue to be very confident in our strategy, commercial success, and our R&D capabilities which are the foundation for achieving our business ambition and leadership in medical dermatology

Carlos Gallardo, Almirall Chairman and CEO

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients' needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2024: €990 MM, over 2000 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

