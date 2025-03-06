OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Canadian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.4310 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4340.Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged up to 104.24 and 1.5455 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 103.84 and 1.5478, respectively.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.41 against the greenback, 108.00 against the yen and 1.48 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX