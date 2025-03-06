DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy 06-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Investor Q&A on Forza! and Cryptocurrency Treasury Strategy Addressing Shareholder Inquiries Amid U.S. Crypto Treasury Reserve Developments Gibraltar, 6 March 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN), a Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on the rationale behind the establishment of its 100%-owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), and its role in the Company's cryptocurrency treasury strategy. On 3 February 2025 the Company provided an update to the market on its cryptocurrency treasury strategy, including the formation of Forza! as a dedicated entity for treasury management. In response to numerous shareholder and market participant inquiries, this update provides further insight into Forza!'s objectives, operational approach, and strategic positioning. U.S. Executive Order on Crypto Treasury Reserve Signals New Era for Digital Assets On 2nd March 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for a "Strategic Crypto Reserve", which would set up the United States to buy and sell cryptocurrency, with a core focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum and select U.S. issued digital assets also included. This landmark decision underscores the increasing institutional and governmental recognition of Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury reserve asset and reinforces the strategic importance of structured treasury management in the evolving digital economy. Analysts expect continued volatility in the near term, as institutional players react to the shifting policy landscape, whilst investor interest in digital assets remains strong. Coinsilium therefore sees this as an opportune time to strengthen its position and through Forza!, the Company is leveraging its experience and strategic foresight to ensure it is well-placed to take advantage of the evolving digital asset economy. Investor Q&A In response to numerous shareholder inquiries, the Company has compiled a series of questions and answers to provide further clarity on Forza!'s objectives, its role within Coinsilium's broader strategy, and its positioning in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Given the significance of this development, the Company recognises the importance of addressing key areas of interest and ensuring investors have a clear understanding of Forza!'s strategic direction and purpose. 1. Why did Coinsilium set up Forza!? Why manage its cryptocurrencies in a separate vehicle? Coinsilium established Forza! as a dedicated treasury management vehicle, to provide a structured and independent framework for managing the Company's digital asset holdings strategy. As an investment and advisory firm, Coinsilium's primary focus is on identifying and supporting high-potential Web3 businesses. While cryptocurrencies form part of its financial assets, they are not the core business activity of Coinsilium. By structuring its crypto holdings under a separate, dedicated entity, Coinsilium aims to achieve several strategic objectives: -- Clearer Market Transparency: Forza! provides a clear and structured way for Coinsilium to report on the group's crypto holdings without them being intertwined with its broader investment activities. -- Efficient Treasury Management: Forza! is designed to actively optimise the Company's crypto assets, including generating yields and returns through strategic initiatives. Rather than simply holding assets, Forza! will operate as a specialised treasury entity with the flexibility to manage its crypto holdings effectively. -- Alignment with Investor Expectations: Forza! enables Coinsilium to provide discrete yet effective updates on its crypto treasury performance while maintaining a clear distinction from its core business model. -- Integration of Otomato Technology: Otomato is a Web3 protocol that enables automated trading strategies and is a project that Coinsilium has directly invested in. Forza! provides a unique environment to showcase Otomato's technology and by integrating Otomato, Forza! is not only leveraging an advanced automation solution for decentralised crypto trading but also demonstrating the real-world application of a technology in which Coinsilium holds a strategic interest. By integrating Otomato, Forza! can explore automated strategies for optimising its treasury. -- Strategic Synergies with Coinsilium: Forza! creates an ideal setting for demonstrating advanced treasury management solutions, reinforcing Coinsilium's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain technologies. This aligns with Coinsilium's investment in Otomato, allowing for the structured deployment of new technologies while showcasing their practical benefits to the market. It allows for the structured deployment of new technologies in real-world applications, ensuring both operational efficiency and market visibility for Otomato's capabilities. -- Regulatory Compliance and Governance: To ensure compliance with Gibraltar's regulatory framework, Coinsilium has engaged Hassans International Law Firm. This appointment reflects the Company's commitment to maintaining high operational and legal standards as it implements its strategy. Beyond managing its own treasury, Coinsilium recognises the growing need for strategic solutions in the broader cryptocurrency treasury space and is also exploring opportunities to provide insights and services that can support the growing number of organisations considering their own cryptocurrency treasury adoption. This aligns with an emerging trend and highlights the significant long-term potential of this sector. By establishing Forza! Coinsilium is creating a dedicated vehicle for managing digital assets efficiently, transparently, and strategically, reinforcing its position as a leader in the evolving Web3 investment landscape. 1. How much of a focus will Forza! have on Bitcoin in relation to other cryptocurrencies? Coinsilium recognises Bitcoin as an emerging treasury reserve asset. With its finite supply, decentralised nature, and growing recognition as a store of value, Bitcoin will be a central component of Forza!'s long-term treasury strategy. To optimise treasury performance and generate yields, Forza! will also hold stablecoins, which provide liquidity and support yield-generation mechanisms, including the use of Otomato technology. This approach is aimed to ensure a balanced and efficient management of treasury assets. Coinsilium announced on 21 January 2025 that it has engaged James Van Straten, Senior Bitcoin Analyst at CoinDesk, as a strategic advisor to support Forza!'s treasury strategy. With his deep expertise in Bitcoin markets, allocation strategies, and risk management, he will play a key role in helping Forza! optimise its Bitcoin exposure while maintaining the flexibility needed for effective treasury management. His guidance will ensure that Forza!'s approach aligns with industry best practices for long-term asset growth and strategic positioning. Forza!'s aim will be to balance Bitcoin's long-term strength with yield-generating opportunities from other digital assets, whilst managing downside exposure. The overarching strategy will be to steadily increase Forza!'s Bitcoin holdings while maintaining an optimised and actively managed treasury. 3. How will Forza! impact the Company's other activities, such as investing in and advising crypto start-ups? Forza! has been established as a complementary and synergistic entity within the Coinsilium group. Rather than distracting from Coinsilium's core investment and advisory activities, Forza! is expected to enhance the Company's ability to operate efficiently by providing a dedicated vehicle for cryptocurrency treasury management. -- No Disruption to Existing Activities: Coinsilium will continue its focus on investing in and advising Web3 and blockchain start-ups, leveraging its deep sector expertise and established network. -- Strategic Synergies: Forza! creates operational efficiencies by ensuring that the Company's cryptocurrency holdings are managed in a structured and optimised manner. -- Potential for Growth: As Coinsilium's revenues and investment realisations increase, there is scope for Forza! to strengthen its cryptocurrency reserves, further aligning with the Company's broader financial goals. -- New Opportunities: Over time, Forza! may be expected to provide additional strategic funding opportunities for Coinsilium's investments, enabling a more dynamic capital deployment strategy. Coinsilium remains committed to expanding its investment footprint while ensuring that Forza! acts as an engine for long-term growth within the Coinsilium group. 4. Will Forza! provide regular updates on its cryptocurrency treasury performance? Forza! aims to provide updates on its overall performance in line with Coinsilium's reporting framework. As a 100%-owned subsidiary, it operates within the Company's structured reporting process. The Company recognises the importance of transparency and expects to provide regular updates to the market on Forza!'s performance as a distinct business unit. 5. How will Forza! implement Otomato technology, and what will its rollout process be? Forza! will integrate Otomato technology as part of its broader cryptocurrency treasury strategy. The technology is already proving itself, and we anticipate it will play a key role in optimising Forza!'s treasury performance. However, Forza! will take a pragmatic approach to its rollout, conducting trials and working closely with advisors to fine-tune its implementation. The rollout will be staged and adaptive, ensuring that it aligns with Forza!'s operational objectives while maintaining flexibility to adjust as necessary. This approach will be guided by the expertise of Clement Hecquet, strategic advisor to Forza! and Coinsilium, and co-founder of Otomato. His proven track record in blockchain and treasury optimisation will play a key role in refining the process, mitigating risks, and maximising efficiencies as Forza! integrates the technology into its treasury management framework. 6. How do you see Forza! contributing to Coinsilium's value proposition and long-term growth? Forza! represents a major milestone for Coinsilium and a significant step forward in its evolution as a Web3 investment group. As a dedicated cryptocurrency treasury vehicle, Forza! introduces a new dimension to Coinsilium's business model, positioning the Company to capitalise on emerging opportunities in structured digital assets and the evolving market landscape. As announced on 28th February, the Company will be participating in the Bitcoin Horizons event in Gibraltar on 18th March 2025. The event will be opened by The Honourable Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister of Justice, Trade and Industry for Gibraltar and will feature a keynote address by James Van Straten, Coinsilium strategic advisor and Senior Bitcoin Analyst at CoinDesk, who will provide insights into the role of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency treasuries for public companies, institutions, and corporates. This event comes at a particularly opportune time, following the recent US Crypto Treasury Reserve announcement, which underscores the increasing institutional recognition of digital assets as a key treasury component. Additionally, Clement Hecquet, co-founder of Otomato, will be present to highlight the role of automated treasury optimisation strategies and how Otomato's technology will integrate with Forza!'s strategy. The event is expected to be live-streamed via X (formerly Twitter) subject to the necessary permissions being granted. Investors who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to follow the event via Coinsilium's X channel (@CoinsiliumGroup), where precise timings and live-streaming details will be announced in advance. The launch of Forza! marks a significant milestone for the Coinsilium group, reflecting its strategic vision in the evolving digital asset space. With growing interest from the crypto community, industry leaders, institutions, and investors, Forza! is well-positioned to play a key role in Coinsilium's long-term growth strategy. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as Forza! progresses. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

https://coinsilium.com/

About Otomato Protocol

Otomato is a Web3 protocol that empowers users to create autonomous agents for managing both on-chain and off-chain tasks without requiring coding expertise. By actively monitoring events, Otomato enables users to execute various actions, including digital asset swaps, lending and borrowing as well as notifications, and workflow integrations. https://www.otomato.xyz/

