CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L), a British financial services company, on Thursday reported fiscal 2024 Group profit before tax of 839.2 million pounds, 90 percent higher than last year's 442.8 million pounds.Earnings per share surged 95 percent to 216.6 pence from 111.2 pence a year ago.Group turnover climbed 28 percent to 6.15 billion pounds from 4.81 billion pounds a year ago. Group customers grew 14 percent from the prior year to 11.10 million.Further, the Board has proposed a dividend of 121.0 pence per share, up from last year's 52.0 pence per share. The dividend includes a normal dividend of 91.4 pence per share and a special dividend of 29.6 pence per share.The final dividend will be paid on June 13, and the record date is May 16.Looking ahead, Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'As we enter into 2025, the market is softening, and the outlook is uncertain. Our priority is to stay efficient and agile so that we can adapt as needed and deliver long-term growth by building on our strong foundations and talented team.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX