LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L), an aerospace company, Thursday reported loss before tax from continuing operations of 106 million pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 8 million pounds loss in the previous year.Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted profit before tax of 438 million ponds, up from 331 million pounds last year.Operating loss was 4 million pounds compared with operating profit of 57 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted operating profit increased 42 percent to 540 million pounds from 390 million pounds last year.The company posted net loss from continuing operations of 49 million pounds or 3.7p per share compared with profit of 1 million pounds or 0.1p per share a year ago.Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations increased to 350 million pounds or 26.4p per share from 263 million pounds or 18.7p per share last year.Revenue for the year grew to 3.468 billion pounds from 3.350 billion pounds in the previous year.The company has proposed a final dividend of 4 pence per share, 14 percent up from last year, to be paid on May 9 to shareholders of record on March 28.Additionally, Melrose has announced its new five-year targets including more than 20 percent annual EPS growth through the period from 2025 to 2029.For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of 3.55 billion pounds to 3.70 billion pounds.