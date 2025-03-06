LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis Plc (ELM.L), a specialty chemicals company, reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2024 was $47.8 million or 8.1 cents per share compared to net income of $26.5 million or 4.4 cents per share in the prior year.Annual loss before income tax was $49.6 million compared to a net income of $39.7 million in the prior year.Reported operating loss was $26.6 million compared to profit of $58.9 million in 2023, primarily as a result of the impairment of Talc assets. Adjusted operating profit increased 24% on a reported and constant currency basis to $128.8 million from the prior year, driven by self-help initiatives, including lower costs and favourable price and mix benefits, further supported by higher volumes in the year.Adjusted earnings per share increased 23% to 13.3 cents from last year's 10.8 cents. Annual revenue increased 3% to $738.3 million from last year's $713.4 million. This growth was driven by an improved mix and pricing, as well as higher volumes in both Coatings and Personal Care.The Board has recommended a final dividend of 2.9 cents per share, an increase from last year's 2.1 cents. This dividend will be paid in pounds sterling, resulting in a full-year dividend of 4.0 cents per share. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on 30 May 2025 to shareholders included on the share register on 2 May 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX