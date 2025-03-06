Lufthansa Group reported a significant profit decline in 2024, with net earnings falling 18% to €1.4 billion despite a 6% revenue increase to €37.6 billion. The adjusted EBIT dropped more dramatically by 39% to €1.65 billion, shrinking the corresponding margin from 7.6% to 4.4%. Most concerning for investors, the core Lufthansa brand slipped into negative territory. Multiple factors contributed to this downturn, including industrial action, rising operational costs, and industry-wide capacity increases that pressured ticket prices. Nevertheless, the airline transported approximately 131 million passengers last year-a 7% increase from the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company plans to maintain its dividend at €0.30 per share, providing some reassurance to shareholders as the stock experienced a 2% decline in pre-market trading.

2025 Forecast Exceeds Expectations

Looking ahead to 2025, Lufthansa's management projects a significantly improved adjusted EBIT compared to 2024, surpassing analysts' conservative expectations. The airline plans to expand seat capacity by approximately 4%, reaching about 95% of pre-pandemic levels. Additional growth is anticipated from the recent acquisition of a 41% minority stake in Italian carrier Ita, which is expected to contribute positively to group earnings this year before being fully integrated in the coming years. Further brightening the outlook, both Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik increased their operational profits, partially offsetting the core brand's disappointing performance.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Lufthansa information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Lufthansa analysis...