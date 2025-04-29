ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was 524.9 million euros, an increase of about 5 percent from last year's 497.6 million euros. Quarterly earnings per basic share were 2.86 euros up from 2.70 euros in the prior year.Earnings per share before purchase price allocation for the quarter were 3.05 euros compared to 2.89 euros in the previous year.Net revenue for the first quarter rose by 6 percent to 1.507 billion euros from 1.427 billion euros last year. The treasury result, which primarily includes net interest income and margin fees, amounted to 230.4 million euros compared to 261.5 million euros in the prior year.Quarterly net revenue without treasury result rose to 1.277 billion euros from 1.166 billion euros in the prior year.The company said its outlook for 2025 has not changed. However, if market conditions remain highly unpredictable, it may revise it upward later this year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX