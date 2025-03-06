Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix to Demonstrate SmartLV, the First AI-Enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, in the Qualcomm Booth at Embedded World in Nuremberg

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025the first AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, in the Qualcomm® Technologies Booth at Hall 5/5-161 at Embedded World, March 11-13, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-615, this groundbreaking innovation is designed specifically for low-voltage substations and distribution automation applications in next-generation smart grids, utilities and industrial sectors.

The Lantronix SmartLV demonstration in Qualcomm Technologies' booth at Embedded World will highlight the cutting-edge Edge AI capabilities of this next-generation IoT cellular gateway, which utilizes the Dragonwing IQ-615. The SmartLV demo will showcase real-world use cases, including real-time monitoring of power consumption for a low-voltage grid. Combining this data with real-world pricing information enables grid operators to steer power and users to cost-optimize their consumption.

"Lantronix's SmartLV exemplifies the fusion of AI and connectivity in tackling critical challenges within smart grids. Qualcomm Technologies and Lantronix are enabling DSOs to have enhanced control and insights into the distribution network, transforming how energy is delivered and consumed, and accelerating the grid transformation in Europe," said Sebastiano Di Filippo, senior director of Business Development, Qualcomm Europe Inc.

AI at the Edge: Transforming Energy Management

SmartLV is engineered to revolutionize real-time visibility, control and automation in the energy sector, providing Distribution System Operators (DSOs) with the ability to manage and steer energy precisely when and where it's needed. Built with advanced cybersecurity protocols and AI capabilities, the SmartLV ensures robust, reliable and secure operations for mission-critical applications, offering unmatched control over low-voltage substations and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

"Integrating advanced sensors, AI and decentralized computing enhances efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Powered by the Dragonwing IQ-615, the SmartLV delivers Edge AI computing features to help bring power grids into the future," said Tom Thornton, director of Embedded Compute at Lantronix.

Innovation Fueled by a Long-Standing Collaboration

The SmartLV Gateway is the latest innovation in Lantronix's long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, combining Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading AI and connectivity capabilities with Lantronix's expertise in IoT solutions for industrial and smart grid applications.

Availability

The SmartLV Gateway is scheduled to launch in CY 2025 with trials beginning at the end of CY 2024 for selected DSOs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Hall 5, MR10.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix's advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

