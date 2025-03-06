BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL):Earnings: RMB89.18 million in Q4 vs. -RMB6.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.26 in Q4 vs. -RMB0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB114.26 million or RMB0.33 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB5.905 billion in Q4 vs. RMB4.993 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX