FY24 was a transformative year for Capita Group. With a new CEO and CFO, the company made good progress on its 'Better Capita' strategy. Capita is at the forefront of the significant opportunity arising from leveraging modern technologies, such as AI, to improve operational efficiencies, scalability and profits. During FY24 Capita began leveraging leading hyperscalers within AI, enabling it to lead the shift to a 'service-as-software' business model, redefining the support services industry. Capita also delivered £140m of annualised cost savings through its accelerated cost reduction strategy in 2024, to create better efficiencies across the wider group. Management confirmed in December 2024 that it had increased its total cost reduction target to £250m by end-December 2025, up from £160m by end-June 2025 previously, primarily driven by increases in the use of AI and generative AI, fundamentally improving its operating model.

