Kempower Oyj: Kempower is named Europe's eighth fastest growing company (2020-2023 CAGR) by the Financial Times

6.3.2025 09:30:01 EET | Kempower Oyj | Investor News

Kempower Corporation, Investor News, 6 March 2025 at 9.30 a.m. EET

Kempower is named Europe's eighth fastest growing company (2020-2023 CAGR) by the Financial Times

Kempower has been ranked in 8th place on the Financial Times' FT1000 list for 2025, which highlights Europe's one thousand fastest growing companies. The table ranks companies by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2023.

With a CAGR of 343.5%, Kempower is within the top 1% fastest growing European companies to be celebrated as part of the list, which was compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with data research company Statista.

Kempower is also the highest-ranking Nordic company on the list and the only Nordic company within the top 10.

"It is a proud moment to see Kempower being recognized by the Financial Times for its fast scaleup journey over the past eight years, and to see the company ranked so highly amongst our peers in Europe. It is a clear sign that the work we are doing to scale up the world's EV infrastructure and drive forward electrification has us on the right track to achieving commercial success with our customers and partners," said Kempower's CEO Tomi Ristimäki.

The accolade comes after the release of Kempower's 2024 year-end financial results which, after a challenging year for the company, indicated a positive outlook for the company and the EV charging market from the second half of 2025 and beyond.

Tomi continued: "From the company's foundations in 2017, we achieved rapid short-term growth success and did so for a long time. Over the past year, market conditions have brought our biggest challenges yet, but we look forward to continuing on the strong trajectory we set from the start and pursuing long-term growth as the EV transition marches on."

You can read the full FT1000 list of Europe's fastest growing companies here: FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking

The Kempower Book "IMPOSSIBLE - How Kempower Changed the Game in EV Charging" is available here: The Kempower book - Kempower

Kempower in brief

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland. www.kempower.com