LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust PLC (MYI.L) reported Thursday fiscal 2024 return before taxation of 134.29 million pounds, lower than last year's 138.63 million pounds.Return per Ordinary share was 20.7 pence, down from prior year's 21.1 pence.Revenue return before taxation dropped to 79.41 million pounds from 83.72 million pounds a year ago. Revenue return per share fell 4.1 percent to 11.6 pence from 12.1 pence in the prior year.Income dropped to 84.52 million pounds from 88.98 million pounds last year. Gains on investments, however, grew to 63.05 million pounds from 62.84 million pounds a year ago.Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 4.3 pence per Ordinary share, same as last year. The total dividend for the year would be 11.8p per share, an increase of 2.6% over the previous financial year.If approved at the Annual General Meeting on April 24, the final dividend will be paid on May 19 to Shareholders on the register on April 4.Looking ahead, Virginia Holmes, the company's Chair, said, 'Negotiating financial market remains as challenging as ever. As we look forward, the geopolitical environment remains polarised and uncertain, bringing opportunities and risks.... The Board believes that the current market conditions favour the 'bottom-up' investment approach employed by your Investment Managers to identify the companies that can successfully navigate the challenges they will face.'On the London Stock Exchange, Murray International shares were trading at 266.50 pence, down 0.37%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX