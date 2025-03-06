Nextech3D.ai and CSM.ai Sign Strategic Partnership to Scale High-Quality 3D Model Creation for E-Commerce

Collaboration Leverages AI to Deliver Cost-Effective, Scalable 3D Product Visualization

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leader in AI-powered 3D modeling solutions for e-commerce, has entered into a strategic partnership with CSM.ai , a leading team of AI researchers, product innovators, and digital artists. This collaboration is designed to push forward the limiting factors of the creation of high-quality, cost-efficient 3D models at scale-empowering businesses with next-generation product visualization technology.

Nextech3D.ai and CSM.ai began working together in early 2025 and after real world testing and delivering hundreds of 3D models to Nextech3D.ai's customers with faster turnaround times and reduced costs have entered into a partnership agreement on 3/3/2025. By harnessing CSM.ai's deep AI expertise, Nextech3D.ai is lowering its production costs and enhancing its automated 3D modeling pipeline, while CSM.ai is leveraging Nextech3D.ai's extensive knowledge of 3D e-commerce applications. The partnership aims to further drive down costs and increase production capacity, creating substantial value for both companies and their customers.

The CSM.ai Team

Elite AI professionals with backgrounds from MIT, Stanford, and top-tier technology startups. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors, including Reid Hoffman, Abhay Parasnis, Harry Shum, Geordie Rose, Oriol Vinyals, Vlad Mnih, Dileep George, Nicolas Berggruen, Emo Todorov, and Arjun Bansal. Its venture funding includes support from Intel Capital, Glasswing Ventures, Toyota Ventures, A16Z Speedrun, AI Grant, Tirta Ventures, and Blindspot Ventures, among others.

By integrating Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling technology with CSM.ai's artificial intelligence and automation capabilities, this partnership is set to deliver a new and enhanced level of efficiency, quality, and scalability for e-commerce platforms. Retailers and brands will benefit from hyper-realistic 3D product representations that enhance customer engagement, reduce return rates, and boost online conversion rates.

"Nextech3D.ai has been at the forefront of AI-powered 3D model creation, and this partnership with CSM.ai marks a major milestone in our mission to scale 3D content production with the highest quality and lowest cost for e-commerce," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "CSM.ai's exceptional AI talent, backed by some of the biggest names in technology and venture capital, makes them the perfect partner to help us push the boundaries of innovation."

With a shared vision for the e-commerce landscape, Nextech3D.ai and CSM.ai are poised to make high-quality 3D product visualization more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective than ever before. This collaboration represents a significant leap toward an AI-driven future where businesses of all sizes can leverage advanced 3D technology seamlessly.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is a leading provider of AI-powered 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions for e-commerce, advertising, and digital marketing. The company leverages artificial intelligence to create photorealistic 3D models at scale, helping businesses enhance their online presence and customer engagement.

About CSM.ai

CSM.ai is an AI research and product development company bringing together top talent from MIT, Google DeepMind, and Stanford. Backed by premier venture firms and investors, CSM.ai specializes in leveraging artificial intelligence to automate and optimize digital content creation at scale.

