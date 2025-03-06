Huawei Unveils Its Fully-Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution to Lead AI-Powered, Experience-Centric Campus Networks Towards the AI Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2025, Huawei unveiled the fully-upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution designed for AI-powered, experience-centric campus network deployments. This solution stands out for wireless, application, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and security experience upgrade, helping build a future-proof campus network with the best user experience to thrive in the AI era.

Shawn Zhao said, "In the AI era, Huawei actively integrates AI into campus networks, achieving AI-powered wireless, application, O&M, and security experience upgrade. By leading experience-centric campus networks, Huawei further drives faster AI adoption and industry intelligence to thrive in the AI era together with customers and partners."

Huawei's solution excels at four types of experience upgrade as follows:

AI-powered superfast wireless experience: The industry's first 5-radio Wi-Fi 7 AP ensures always-smooth 4K video of up to 60 channels. Plus, AI-powered Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse (CSSR) technology reduces interference by 40% while improving network throughput by 30%. And Huawei APs have built-in IoT modules and support external PCIe cards and USB modules for IoT expansion, achieving IoT and office network convergence.

AI-powered deterministic application experience: Huawei's AI-powered application identification, all-flow scheduling, and experience analysis ensure always-smooth key applications like video conferencing and cloud desktops. Moreover, Huawei's unique VIP Lane and VIP FastPass technologies promise always-optimal VIP services.

AI-powered intelligent O&M experience: Huawei's unique network assurance agent leverages AI models to auto-learn network faults and assist in fault resolution. As such, 80% of wireless faults are auto-resolved within minutes, improving O&M efficiency by 10 times. More importantly, this enables one person to manage a campus with over 10,000 users.

AI-powered E2E security experience: Huawei's unique Wi-Fi Shield technology leverages wireless channel scrambling and MACsec over the air interface to achieve zero packet eavesdropping, ultimately building an end-to-end security campus. And AI-powered Wi-Fi Channel State Information (CSI) sensing technology efficiently detects human presence, implements energy saving, and pinpoints intrusions.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate its Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings, making them ideal for diverse industries like public services, finance, and education. This, in turn, will maximize enterprises' digital-intelligent productivity and accelerate the transformation and upgrade of all industries.

For more information, click Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution.

