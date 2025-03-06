WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$3.40 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$11.14 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2701.5% to $15.100 million from $0.539 million last year.Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$3.40 Mln. vs. -$11.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.48 last year. -Revenue: $15.100 Mln vs. $0.539 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX