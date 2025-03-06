INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Registers the 'Family Pet Care' Trade Name in Maryland

Inspire plans to replicate the design of its Texas based Family Pet Care state-of-the-art facility in new or future upgrades across the IVP platform

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced it has registered the trade name 'Family Pet Care' in the state of Maryland as part of its planned expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire, commented, "After opening our first Family Pet Care location in Sugarland, Texas, we look forward to making Maryland the next state in which we will serve clients via this modern clinic framework. Our Family Pet Care clinic design includes state-of-the-art treatment alongside comfort for our clients and the pets we serve. With more planned growth in the Mid-Atlantic region, we're excited to establish the Family Pet Care name in Maryland and look forward to announcing new facilities in the future."

Inspire's Family Pet Care facility in Sugarland, TX, was purpose built around the needs of the care team and clients. The modern, customized facility incorporated the veterinary teams' guidance into the design, materials, floor plan and tools deemed necessary to provide world class care for pets. Family Pet Care in Sugarland represents the model for future newly built practices as the Company executes its plans to expand existing clinics to optimize pet care in the communities it serves.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

