PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) has entered into an agreement to acquire Lotame, an independent identity solution. Lotame is home to one of the largest end-to-end data marketplaces in the world. Led by Founder and CEO Andy Monfried, Lotame will be positioned as part of Epsilon, accessible to all Publicis clients and teams.Present in 109 countries, Lotame has more than 1.6 billion IDs and built on 100+ data sources. The combined footprint of Epsilon and Lotame will expand unique profiles to almost 4 billion.