OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenVisionary Holdings Inc. (GV) is up over 63% at $6.03. Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) is up over 28% at $2.85. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 19% at $2.55. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is up over 17% at $1.14. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) is up over 15% at $46.50. Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is up over 13% at $6.30. ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is up over 12% at $2.70. Enlightify Inc. (ENFY) is up over 12% at $1.26. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (LBGJ) is up over 10% at $1.51. Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) is up over 8% at $32.00.In the RedBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is down over 22% at $10.25. Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) is down over 21% at $43.01. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is down over 18% at $214.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is down over 18% at $73.51. Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) is down over 16% at $8.18. Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is down over 14% at $8.19. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is down over 13% at $11.10. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is down over 12% at $7.19. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (CCEL) is down over 11% at $6.31. Arq, Inc. (ARQ) is down over 10% at $4.45.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX