Preservica: Amnesty International Adopts Preserve365 to Streamline the Archiving and Preservation of Human Rights Records in Microsoft 365

BOSTON, MA AND OXFORD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Preservica , a pioneer in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is proud to announce that Amnesty International has selected Preserve365® to enhance archiving and preservation for its critical human rights records. The global organization, dedicated to researching, advocating, and mobilizing to end human rights abuses, will use Preservica's embedded Active Digital Preservation solution for Microsoft 365 to transform how it archives records in Microsoft SharePoint.

Using Preservica's Enterprise software, Amnesty International has already built an extensive digital archive spanning over 60 years of documentation on human rights abuses and the work of the organisation. Without a modern preservation solution, decades of human rights records faced significant risks due to file corruption, outdated formats and change or deletion.

By adopting Preserve365, Amnesty International can now standardize and automate the archiving of files, folders, lists, and libraries within Microsoft SharePoint using Microsoft retention labels. With embedded Active Digital Preservation, the organization can ensure critical records and evidence remain secure, usable and trusted for decades, and instantly available to research staff directly from within SharePoint.

"We've seen firsthand how easily digital records can become lost or corrupted over time," said Fiona Bolt?, Information Manager?, Amnesty International. "Some of our case files from the 1990s, stored in unsupported formats, are gone forever. That was a wake-up call. Since 2000, most of Amnesty's work has been digital, but preserving and accessing these records has been a challenge."

"With Preserve365 we are able to make the archiving, digital preservation and retrieval of our critical records a seamless part of our Microsoft 365 and SharePoint workflows. This makes the whole team more efficient and ensures we have a proactive approach to protecting and demonstrating the integrity and provenance of our most important digital records and human rights evidence."

Embedded archiving and preservation in Microsoft 365

With a high level of adoption of Microsoft SharePoint for digital records collaboration, Amnesty needed a solution that not only integrated seamlessly with its existing information management framework but also simplified compliance and long-term preservation.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365® embeds Active Digital Preservation directly into the Microsoft 365 experience, allowing Amnesty to leverage existing Microsoft software investments for records archiving and governance. It also ensures records remain accessible and protected from format obsolescence as well as optimize SharePoint usage.

By implementing Preserve365, Amnesty International is now able to:

Automate archival transfers : Purview retention labels categorize records and initiate secure transfers to Preservica's embedded Active Digital Preservation platform without requiring researcher intervention.

Ensure accessibility and authenticity : Preservica's Active Digital Preservation technology prevents format obsolescence and ensures high-value records remain readable and trustworthy over time.

Enhance efficiency and control: By integrating archival preservation into existing SharePoint workflows, Amnesty will be able to streamline the archiving process, reducing the burden on research teams and mitigating the risk of data loss.

"Making preservation archiving part of our SharePoint workflows means archival transfers can happen automatically," added Bolt. "No more waiting for researchers to manually select what needs to be preserved or having to put in a request-it will all be streamlined, saving time and ensuring the right records are secure for the long term. Our researchers can also quickly locate and demonstrate the full provenance of the records they need to support their vital work."

"We're honoured to be working alongside Amnesty International in advancing their vital human rights mission," said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "In an increasingly AI driven world having a secure and reliable foundation of trusted long-term records is more important than ever. We look forward to supporting Amnesty as we continue to extend and develop Preserve365 further".

About Amnesty International

Amnesty International is a global movement of over 10 million people dedicated to fighting injustice and promoting human rights worldwide. Through rigorous research, advocacy, and campaigns, Amnesty works to expose human rights violations and demand justice for those affected.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

Preservica customers include leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

