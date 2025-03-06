WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Thursday announced that Chipotle Honey Chicken will be available across restaurants in North America and Europe for a limited time.
Beginning March 7, guests in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany can order new menu item Chipotle Honey Chicken for all in-restaurant and digital orders.
The company noted that Chipotle Honey Chicken was performing well at the limited time offer in test markets.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News