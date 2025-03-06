WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Thursday announced that Chipotle Honey Chicken will be available across restaurants in North America and Europe for a limited time.Beginning March 7, guests in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany can order new menu item Chipotle Honey Chicken for all in-restaurant and digital orders.The company noted that Chipotle Honey Chicken was performing well at the limited time offer in test markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX