WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies (UBER) announced a major expansion of its grocery delivery offering with the addition of FreshDirect, an online fresh food grocer, to the Uber Eats platform in New York City. Uber customers in New York City will be able to shop FreshDirect's full range of locally sourced products.FreshDirect's selection of farm-fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, dairy products, and household essentials will be available for ordering through the Uber Eats app. Also, Uber One members can unlock exclusive benefits, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX